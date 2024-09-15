Meghan Markle marked her 40th birthday with 40 activists. Here's how Harry celebrated his.

When Meghan Markle turned 40, she invited 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to contribute 40 minutes of mentorship to women re-entering the workforce. And, you know, she probably had some cake.

Now it's Prince Harry's turn to reach the milestone birthday, and he opted to celebrate a little differently.

He decided to share his honest thoughts about reaching the next decade via a refreshing interview with the BBC.

"I was anxious about 30, I'm excited about 40," the Duke of Sussex explained. "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world."

He continued: "Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work. Being a dad is one of life's greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place. Bring on the next decade."

He also received a public happy birthday message from his brother and father, aka Prince William and King Charles.

The King marked the occasion by posting a photo of Prince Harry on the royal family's official social media accounts, along with the caption: "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!"

Prince William then reshared the post on his immediate family's official Instagram account's story.

The photo of Prince Harry is reportedly from a number of years ago — specifically 2018.

It was a big deal to see the public birthday message from royal family members, given they have made no public statements about Prince Harry's birthday since 2022.

"Harry will hear from his family," a palace source exclusively told The Post. "It's very likely that Charles and Kate will likely phone Harry to wish him well on his birthday."

As for whether or not he will hear directly from his brother… sources say it remains unlikely.

It was reported that the Duke of Sussex would be ringing in 40 years at his Montecito home with family and friends, to be followed by a weekend getaway.

Exactly ~which~ family members received an invite to this reported party remains unknown. But, considering the current state of his relationship with the firm, we doubt his brother Wills would rock up with a Jägerbomb in hand.

We do know, however, that Harry received quite a hefty inheritance from the Queen Mother for the occasion — more, even, than Wills received on his 40th (more on that here).

Following his birthday festivities in Montecito, Prince Harry has confirmed he will be travelling to New York City, where he will "advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives".

Feature Image: Getty.