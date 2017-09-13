Parents all over the world are racing to get their hands on Prince George's school shoes.

Nothing seems as hard to buy as a good pair of school shoes.

So, when a pair comes along that are deemed fit for a little royal’s first day of school, the world sits up and listens.

Enter fashion icon Prince George, who wore an adorable pair of dark navy leather moccasins when he attended Thomas’s Preparatory School in Battersea for the first time last week.

And thanks to royal watch site What Kate’s Kids Wore, we now know the exact brand of show the four-year-old was wearing.

The site says the moccasin-style shoes come from e-tailer Pisamonas, and cost just under AU$65.

The site describes the “classic and elegant” mocassins’ dark navy shade as suitable “for schools requesting navy blue and schools requesting black” footwear.

There’s only one problem: they are nearly sold out.

The shoes are marked as ‘low availability’ on the site, which means we all need to HURRY.

Aussie shoppers may encounter another problem, with the online store shipping to Europe and the USA only. (Yes, it's time to call all of your overseas friends for help.)

Of course, Prince George isn't the only royal who has become a source of fashion inspiration: his mum, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton (who is currently pregnant with her third child) regularly sparks fashion spending frenzies with her choices of attire.

It happens so frequently it's been dubbed the 'Kate Effect'.

Like the time she wore a $67 Zara dress to sister Pippa's wedding. Or the time she was obsessed with these super affordable sneakers.

Look out, Kate, you may have some competition yet for the title of Most Fashionable Royal.



