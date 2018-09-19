Prince George's new obsession is one every parent can relate to.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

When it comes to young kids, obsessions come and go incredibly fast.

And for royal children, it’s really no different.

Visiting the Acorn Children’s Hospice earlier this week, Prince William shared Prince George’s latest obsession – and it’s one we’re sure many parents can relate to.

“George is obsessed with dinosaurs,” the dad-of-three told a little girl at the hospice. “We’ve been learning all about them.”

Children at the hospice, which Princess Diana first opened 30 years ago, were making and painting dinosaurs.

The hospice president Kay Alexander emotionally thanked the Duke of Cambridge for his visit, adding how incredible it was for his mother, Diana, to open the facility.

“The fact that he can come round like that and just chat to anyone is the biggest, best thing that could happen to those parents. He is a star,” she later said, according to Hello.

Later in the day, Prince William was also gifted the best possible gift for his five-year-old son – a specially-made dinosaur colouring book.

"I'll be the most popular father in the country tonight," the 36-year-old said.

But while Kate and William's eldest child George loves all things dinosaurs, their daughter Princess Charlotte has a different obsession.

Earlier this year, William said the three-year-old is "obsessed" with fashion and dancing and "mad about pink".

And while George is busy playing with his dinosaurs, he isn't as interested as playing with his younger sister Charlotte.

According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE magazine, George is “very independent now and not as interested in playing with Charlotte all the time.”

But don’t worry, it’s nothing personal.

“They are close,” the source insisted, “but George likes to go off and do this own thing.”