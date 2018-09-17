Prince George and Princess Charlotte's adorable nickname for Duchess Camilla.

The intricacies of royal titles and names are difficult enough for a normal person to learn, let alone a five or three-year-old like Prince George and Princess Charlotte, respectively.

That’s why royal children compromise.

Thanks to their mother Duchess Catherine, and the 2017 ITV documentary Our Queen At Ninety, we know Prince George calls The Queen “Gan-Gan” and it seems like both him and little sister Charlotte might adopt a similar approach for their grandmother, Duchess Camilla.

In 2013, Daily Mail reported that Duchess Camilla said her own grandchildren (from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles) called her “ga-ga” and that she’s hoping to keep up the tradition.

Now keeping in mind, Camilla shared this tidbit of information five years ago, only a few weeks before the arrival of Prince George on the July 22, 2013. But we think the title of Duchess Gaga is pretty adorable.

In the same Daily Mail article from 2013, Prince Charles was also adamant that his future grandchildren only address him as “grandfather”, and although we’d prefer a bit more novelty and colour ourselves, we’ll respect his decision.

Whatever the royal grandchildren actually call their grandma, there's no doubt that the Duchess of Cornwall is the perfect doting ga-ga.

Quoting The Duchess: Camilla Parker Bowles and the Love Affair That Rocked the Crown, Good Housekeeping reports that every June, the Duchess hosts a large garden party for her grandchildren and their friends.

"In 2016 there were about 90 children tucking into sandwiches, cakes, and jellies and roaring around the garden at Clarence House, having tugs of war and watching spellbound as magicians did tricks and entertainers made them laugh," wrote author, Penny Junor.

And if it's possible, we'd like to be invited too, please.

If you want an injection of cute into your day, here's a video of Princess Charlotte having a grand time, playing with some balloons. It's a bit cute.

