All the winners from the 2024 Emmy Awards.

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards are upon us, and if you're thinking 'hey, I already watched the Emmys this year. Is time hurtling at an ever-increasing speed?' The answer is yes on both fronts!

But actually, the awards are so nice they're being held twice this year — following the Writer's Strike and SAG-AFTRA Strike of 2023, which delayed the awards last year.

The 2023 Emmy Awards saw big wins for shows including The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Succession and Beef. And now a whole new host of TV shows are up for the biggest awards on television's night of nights.

And it's a big year of history-making firsts in Hollywood.

Lily Gladstone was nominated in the Supporting Actress category for her role in the limited series Under The Bridge, alongside another Afro-Indigenous star, Kali Reis, from True Detective: Night Country. This is the first time any Indigenous woman has been nominated for an acting category at the Emmys. The final season of Reservation Dogs finally scored nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, and its star D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai was nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, a first for any Indigenous actor in the award's history.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith star Maya Erskine and Shōgun star Anna Sawai both became only the second and third Asian women to be nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Ayo Edebiri's transition from 'supporting' to 'lead' actress in The Bear also garnered a historic nomination, making her the youngest Black woman ever to be nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy.

True Detective: Night Country showrunner Issa López nabbed a triple nomination for directing, writing and producing the fourth season of the anthology series, becoming the first Latino to be nominated in the directing category.

Lily Gladstone is nominated for Under The Bridge.

With so many firsts, it's also a night of returning favourites in the best show categories.

The Crown, The Morning Show, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Hacks and more are back and better than ever. But who will take out the most awards on the night?

Some gongs have already been handed out, with the technical categories being awarded on September 8 at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Why? In order to avoid hosting a show that runs for one million hours and is actually enjoyable for the talent and viewers at home (take note, Australia's Logie Awards).

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards allows the technical categories to have their moment to shine, one week before the main event.

Shows including The Bear, Shōgun, Baby Reindeer and Only Murders In The Building have already picked up awards — which could be a sign of what's to come next week.

Jamie-Lee Curtis won Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her turn in the Christmas episode of The Bear, while Jon Bernthal won Best Guest Actor for his role as Carmy's older brother Michael. The Bear also won the award for Best Casting for a Comedy.

The Beckham docuseries on Netflix won Best Documentary or Non-Fiction Series, while Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny's football series Welcome to Wrexham picked up the award for Best Unstructured Reality Program.

In niche news, songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul gained EGOT status today as they picked up the award for their original song 'Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?' for Only Murders in the Building.

Keep reading for the full list of winners from the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, ahead of the Primetime Emmys next Sunday (Monday, Australian time).

Creative Arts Emmy Awards Winners 2024.

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Néstor Carbonell (Shōgun)

Paul Dano (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty)

Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses)

John Turturro (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Sarah Paulson (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Matthew Broderick (Only Murders In The Building)

Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live)

Christopher Lloyd (Hacks)

Bob Odenkirk (The Bear)

Will Poulter (The Bear)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear)

Olivia Colman (The Bear)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders In The Building)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)

Best Television Movie

WINNER: Quiz Lady

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Best Casting For A Comedy

WINNER: The Bear

Abbott Elementary

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Best Casting For A Drama

WINNER: Shōgun

The Crown

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Slow Horses

Best Casting For A Limited/Movie

WINNER: Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Animated Program

WINNERS: Blue Eye Samurai

Bob's Burgers

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men '97

Best Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

WINNER: Alan Cumming (The Traitors)

RuPaul Charles (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary & Robert Herjavec (Shark Tank)

Kristen Kish (Top Chef)

Jeff Probst (Survivor)

Best Structured Reality Program

WINNER: Shark Tank

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Best Unstructured Reality Program

WINNER: Welcome To Wrexham

Below Deck Down Under

Love On The Spectrum US

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

Vanderpump Rules

Best Directing for a Reality Program

WINNER: Love On The Spectrum US, "Episode 7"

Nick Murray, RuPaul's Drag Race, "Grand Finale"

Diccon Ramsay, Squid Game: The Challenge, "Red Light, Green Light"

Ben Archard, The Traitors, "Betrayers, Fakes And Fraudsters"

Bryan Rowland, Welcome to Wrexham, "Shaun's Vacation"

Best Casting (Reality)

WINNER: Love on the Spectrum

The Amazing Race

The Golden Bachelor

RuPaul's Drag Race

Squid Game: The Challenge

Best Game Show

WINNER: Jeopardy!

Celebrity Family Feud

Password

The Price Is Right At Night

Wheel of Fortune

Best Host for a Game Show

WINNER: Pat Sajak (Wheel Of Fortune)

Steve Harvey (Celebrity Family Feud)

Ken Jennings (Jeopardy!)

Keke Palmer (Password)

Jane Lynch (Weakest Link)

Best Documentary or Non-Fiction Series

WINNER: Beckham

Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.

Telemarketers

The Jinx - Part Two

Best Documentary or Non-Fiction Special

WINNER: Jim Henson: Idea Man

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Girls State

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces

The Greatest Night In Pop

Best Directing (Documentary/Non-fiction)

WINNER: Girl State

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Beckham

Jim Henson: Idea Man

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces

The Greatest Night In Pop

Best Directing for a Variety Series

WINNER: Saturday Night Live (Host: Ryan Gosling)

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Daily Show

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Best Writing for a Variety Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

The Daily Show

Best Variety Special (Live)

WINNER: The Oscars

66th Grammy Awards

76th Annual Tony Awards

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady

Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

WINNER: Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years Of Magic

Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Best Directing for a Variety Special

WINNER: The Oscars

76th Annual Tony Awards

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic

Tig Notaro: Hello Again

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

WINNER: My Next Guest With David Letterman and John Mulaney

Conan O'Brien Must Go

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.

How to With John Wilson

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy

Best Writing for a Non-Fiction Program

WINNER: Conan O'Brien Must Go

How To With John Wilson

Jim Henson Idea Man

The Jinx - Part Two

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy

Best Narrator

WINNER: Angela Bassett, "Queens"

Sir David Attenborough, "Planet Earth III"

Morgan Freeman, "Life On Our Planet"

Paul Rudd, "Secrets of the Octopus"

Octavia Spencer, "Lost Women of Highway 20"

Best Voice-Over Performance

WINNER: Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth

Hank Azaria, The Simpsons

Alex Borstein, Family Guy

Strling K Brown, Invincible

Hannah Waddingham, Krapopolis

Best Short-form Comedy, Drama, Variety Series

WINNER: Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Corrections

Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime

The Eric Andre Show

Best Short-form Non-Fiction or Reality Series

WINNER: Shōgun – The Making Of Shōgun

After The Cut - The Daily Show

Hacks: Bit By Bit

Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind The Sketch

Primetime Emmy Awards Winners 2024.

Best Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr & Mrs Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba – Hijack

Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Dominic West – The Crown

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine – Mr & Mrs Smith

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple – Fargo

Sophia Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Jon Hamm – The Morning Show

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Lesley Manville – The Crown

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Holland Taylor – The Morning Show

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce – The Bear

Paul W Downs – Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett – Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr – The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris – Fargo

Lewis Pullman – Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Supporting actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Television Movie

Mr Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Quiz Lady

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Talk series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

66th Grammy Awards

The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady

The Oscars

The 76th Annual Tony Awards

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Billy Joel: The 100th Live at Madison Square Garden

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic

Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Directing for a Drama Series

Stephen Daldry – The Crown

Mimi Leder – The Morning Show

Hiro Murai – Mr & Mrs Smith

Frederick EO Toye – Shōgun

Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses

Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer – The Bear

Ramy Youssef – The Bear

Guy Ritchie – The Gentlemen

Lucia Aniello – Hacks

Mary Lou Belli – The Ms Pat Show

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series

Weronika Tofilska – Baby Reindeer

Noah Hawley – Fargo

Gus Van Sant – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Millicent Shelton: Lessons in Chemistry

Steven Zaillian – Ripley

Issa López – True Detective: Night Country

Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare – The Crown

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner – Fallout

Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks – Shōgun

Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente – Shōgun

Will Smith – Slow Horses

Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer – The Bear

Meredith Scardino and Sam Means – Girls5eva

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider – The Other Two

Jake Bender and Zach Dunn – What We Do in the Shadows

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Charlie Brooker – Black Mirror

Noah Hawley – Fargo

Ron Nyswaner – Fellow Travelers

Steven Zaillian – Ripley

Issa López – True Detective: Night Country

Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Keen to watch The 2024 Emmy Awards in Australia? You can catch all the action on BINGE and Foxtel from 10am on Monday, September 16.