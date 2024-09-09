All the winners from the 2024 Emmy Awards.

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards are upon us, and if you're thinking 'hey, I already watched the Emmys this year. Is time hurtling at an ever-increasing speed?' The answer is yes on both fronts!
But actually, the awards are so nice they're being held twice this year — following the Writer's Strike and SAG-AFTRA Strike of 2023, which delayed the awards last year.
The 2023 Emmy Awards saw big wins for shows including The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Succession and Beef. And now a whole new host of TV shows are up for the biggest awards on television's night of nights.
And it's a big year of history-making firsts in Hollywood.
Lily Gladstone was nominated in the Supporting Actress category for her role in the limited series Under The Bridge, alongside another Afro-Indigenous star, Kali Reis, from True Detective: Night Country. This is the first time any Indigenous woman has been nominated for an acting category at the Emmys. The final season of Reservation Dogs finally scored nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, and its star D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai was nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, a first for any Indigenous actor in the award's history.
Mr. and Mrs. Smith star Maya Erskine and Shōgun star Anna Sawai both became only the second and third Asian women to be nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
Ayo Edebiri's transition from 'supporting' to 'lead' actress in The Bear also garnered a historic nomination, making her the youngest Black woman ever to be nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy.
True Detective: Night Country showrunner Issa López nabbed a triple nomination for directing, writing and producing the fourth season of the anthology series, becoming the first Latino to be nominated in the directing category.
With so many firsts, it's also a night of returning favourites in the best show categories.
The Crown, The Morning Show, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Hacks and more are back and better than ever. But who will take out the most awards on the night?
Some gongs have already been handed out, with the technical categories being awarded on September 8 at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Why? In order to avoid hosting a show that runs for one million hours and is actually enjoyable for the talent and viewers at home (take note, Australia's Logie Awards).
The Creative Arts Emmy Awards allows the technical categories to have their moment to shine, one week before the main event.
Shows including The Bear, Shōgun, Baby Reindeer and Only Murders In The Building have already picked up awards — which could be a sign of what's to come next week.
Jamie-Lee Curtis won Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her turn in the Christmas episode of The Bear, while Jon Bernthal won Best Guest Actor for his role as Carmy's older brother Michael. The Bear also won the award for Best Casting for a Comedy.
The Beckham docuseries on Netflix won Best Documentary or Non-Fiction Series, while Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny's football series Welcome to Wrexham picked up the award for Best Unstructured Reality Program.
In niche news, songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul gained EGOT status today as they picked up the award for their original song 'Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?' for Only Murders in the Building.
Keep reading for the full list of winners from the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, ahead of the Primetime Emmys next Sunday (Monday, Australian time).
Creative Arts Emmy Awards Winners 2024.
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Best Television Movie
Best Casting For A Comedy
Best Casting For A Drama
Best Casting For A Limited/Movie
Best Animated Program
Best Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
Best Structured Reality Program
Best Unstructured Reality Program
Best Directing for a Reality Program
Best Casting (Reality)
Best Game Show
Best Host for a Game Show
Best Documentary or Non-Fiction Series
Best Documentary or Non-Fiction Special
Best Directing (Documentary/Non-fiction)
Best Directing for a Variety Series
Best Writing for a Variety Series
Best Variety Special (Live)
Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Best Directing for a Variety Special
Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Best Writing for a Non-Fiction Program
Best Narrator
Best Voice-Over Performance
Best Short-form Comedy, Drama, Variety Series
Best Short-form Non-Fiction or Reality Series
Primetime Emmy Awards Winners 2024.
Best Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba – Hijack
Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith
Walton Goggins – Fallout
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
Dominic West – The Crown
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine – Mr & Mrs Smith
Anna Sawai – Shōgun
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph – Loot
Jean Smart – Hacks
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple – Fargo
Sophia Vergara – Griselda
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Jon Hamm – The Morning Show
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Greta Lee – The Morning Show
Lesley Manville – The Crown
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
Holland Taylor – The Morning Show
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce – The Bear
Paul W Downs – Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr – The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris – Fargo
Lewis Pullman – Lessons In Chemistry
Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Supporting actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Dakota Fanning – Ripley
Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry
Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Television Movie
Mr Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Quiz Lady
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted
Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Talk series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
66th Grammy Awards
The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady
The Oscars
The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Billy Joel: The 100th Live at Madison Square Garden
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Directing for a Drama Series
Stephen Daldry – The Crown
Mimi Leder – The Morning Show
Hiro Murai – Mr & Mrs Smith
Frederick EO Toye – Shōgun
Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses
Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Directing for a Comedy Series
Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary
Christopher Storer – The Bear
Ramy Youssef – The Bear
Guy Ritchie – The Gentlemen
Lucia Aniello – Hacks
Mary Lou Belli – The Ms Pat Show
Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series
Weronika Tofilska – Baby Reindeer
Noah Hawley – Fargo
Gus Van Sant – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Millicent Shelton: Lessons in Chemistry
Steven Zaillian – Ripley
Issa López – True Detective: Night Country
Writing for a Drama Series
Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare – The Crown
Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner – Fallout
Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith
Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks – Shōgun
Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente – Shōgun
Will Smith – Slow Horses
Writing for a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Christopher Storer – The Bear
Meredith Scardino and Sam Means – Girls5eva
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider – The Other Two
Jake Bender and Zach Dunn – What We Do in the Shadows
Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Charlie Brooker – Black Mirror
Noah Hawley – Fargo
Ron Nyswaner – Fellow Travelers
Steven Zaillian – Ripley
Issa López – True Detective: Night Country
Writing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Keen to watch The 2024 Emmy Awards in Australia? You can catch all the action on BINGE and Foxtel from 10am on Monday, September 16.