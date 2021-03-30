Scott Morrison called Marise Payne Australia's 'Prime Minister for Women'. So what is he?

On Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced his revamped cabinet, a highly anticipated shuffle to lift his government out of a crisis over the treatment of women.

The number of women in cabinet has been restored to seven and a new ministerial task force has been established to deal with women's equality, safety and economic security.

There's plenty to talk about; Morrison said it will provide a much-needed shake up to the ministry and provide a fresh lens to achieve change for women, but he's also been criticised for putting the job security of his colleagues ahead of the country, given embattled ministers Christian Porter and Linda Reynolds are both staying in cabinet in new roles.

All interesting, worthy conversations, overshadowed by another awkward, off-the-cuff gaffe from the man running the country.

Watch: Prime Minister Scott Morrison explains the 'Prime Minister for Women'. Post continues below video.

In discussing the cabinet task force, Morrison said it would include all female members of the ministry as well as himself, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, Finance Minister Simon Birmingham and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.

Then he said Marise Payne, the minister for women, would become "effectively... the prime minister for women" in her role as its co-chair.

He was questioned by a journalist.

"Aren't you the women's prime minister?"

Morrison said his point was "misunderstood" and "of course I'm prime minister".

"What I'm trying to bring together is a team of ministers and Marise Payne as minister for women can bring all that together as a leader of that portfolio team," he said.