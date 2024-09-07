Say your boyfriend breaks up with you and gets back with his ex-girlfriend. Then you find out you’re pregnant. How involved is his new (old) girlfriend allowed to be? This is the conundrum one woman is facing.

On the popular 'AmITheAssHole' sub-reddit, a 29-year-old anonymous woman explained that she dated Joe, 30, for three months before he left her to get back with his ex-girlfriend Kim, who is also 30. Right after the breakup, the woman found out she was pregnant. When she told Joe, he was ecstatic.

"Turns out his girlfriend has fertility issues and would likely never be able to get pregnant naturally," she wrote on Reddit. "He has always wanted to be a father. Getting back together was out of the question for both of us, so he’s still with his girlfriend."

An appointment with the doctor revealed that they were expecting twins — news that prompted Joe's current girlfriend to have a "mental breakdown" about her own struggles with infertility.

"She wanted to talk to me," the woman said. "I met them at their house and Kim stated that she wanted to be involved in my pregnancy because she would eventually be the children’s stepmother.

"She started telling me that I needed to do a home birth, that I needed to formula feed so that they could have the babies half of the week, that she wanted one boy and one girl, and that she wanted the kid to call her 'Mama' since they would be calling me Mommy."