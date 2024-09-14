'My friend told me she was pregnant. She won't talk to me after my reaction.'

After a contentious reaction to her pregnancy announcement, Sadie threatened to cut her friend out of her life.

The friend in question – a 22-year-old university student – is surrounded by LGBT friends who are in queer relationships and, according to her, "there is rarely a pregnancy scare".

In the 10 years that she has known Sadie, 31 (a heterosexual woman), the mother-to-be "has never had a serious or long term relationship".

"She has always said she never wants kids and never wants to settle down," the woman wrote on the sub-reddit r/AmITheAsshole.

"Two weeks ago we didn't talk for three days and I was getting worried about her," she continued. "Then she texted me, randomly at 3am: 'I'm pregnant....'."

Here's where the controversy starts.

"I responded 'Oh shit! Are we happy or sad about this? Who's the father?' Because I didn't want to celebrate too soon as everything I've known about her makes me think she wouldn't be happy about this," the friend explained.

She didn't hear from Sadie for 24 hours, until the 31-year-old called to "chew (her) out".

"(Sadie asked) why couldn't I just be happy for her and that it is really rude and disrespectful to ask the questions I did," the friend wrote on reddit.

The friend countered that none of her other friends would be happy about it, and that Sadie has always spoken about not wanting kids.

"I just wanted to make sure I was reacting properly, and (Sadie) didn't sound positive about it in her message," the friend added.

"She said I was psychoanalysing her and she's an adult so she can do whatever she wants, and that if I'm going to be negative she doesn't need me in her life," the woman wrote.

"If she'd told me she was happy about it, I would've been happy for her and supportive. I just didn't know."

Before hanging up, Sadie told her friend that she was the first person she had confided in because she had "trusted her".

She and Sadie haven't spoken since that phone call. Now she is worried she has lost a close friend, asking reddit users for their opinion.

"Given the closeness of your relationship and her stance on motherhood and relationships, and the fact that she sent this at 3am, (ie during the bad news hours) you asking what you did was perfectly reasonable," the top comment read.

Another suggested rewording the question in the future, writing: "Just say something like 'Wow, that's huge. How are you feeling?' Gives them the opportunity to say how they feel without feeling judged."

"Not the asshole," a third added. "Although asking about the father would generally be an asshole question outside of an extremely close friendship."

"Those are normal questions," a further user added. "The only time I'd say those are not great questions are when it is someone who is actively trying to get pregnant. Your questions weren't wrong, you simply wanted to know where she was so you could respond appropriately."

