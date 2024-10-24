'I tried this viral foundation hack and now I'm never going back.'

Mamamia's Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won't find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Beauty Editor trials the viral powder puff hack.

Friends, gather. Because in case you missed it, TikTok has a new obsession with powder puffs — and they've recently become the 'must-have' tool for a flawless base. Yes, the beloved powder puffs are back!

They've obviously been around for yonks and are usually used for applying powdered makeup, however now content creators are now using them to apply their liquid foundations and claiming it works better than brushes and sponges.

Intrigued? As someone who is always on the hunt for seamless, your-skin-but-better foundation, I sure am.

That's why I decided to put it to the test on a recent episode of You Beauty's Tried and Tested.

Watch: Speaking of makeup hacks, let's revisit the time I tried the 10-pump foundation hack. Post continues below.

For a little bit of background, I originally saw the hack on beauty content creator Stephanie Valentine's account (also known as @glamzilla). She posted her 33-second foundation application technique, and it looked very confusing because liquid foundation and powder puffs don't go together??

Then I saw other notable beauty content creators like Nikkia Joy and Tati Westbrook try it, and I immediately needed to try it for myself — but the results look GOOD.

So! Here's exactly what happened when I put it to the test.

What is the powder puff foundation hack?

Let's start with a proper rundown on what the powder puff foundation hack actually… is. Shall we?

The theory behind the hack is that it's not only supposed to be a quicker way to apply foundation but it's also supposed to give you a smoother, more even and flawless finish. All you need is your foundation and a powder puff.

See below:

Overall, I was surprised. And kinda annoyed I hadn't come across this hack earlier. While I've tried a lot of not-so-good viral beauty hacks, I can honestly say this is a goodie that I'd definitely recommend trying if you're looking for a little more coverage. It's especially a winner for acne-prone girlies who want to level up their base without the dreaded cakey, heavy feeling.

Brb, off to buy more powder puffs x

Have you tried the foundation powder puff hack before? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Supplied.