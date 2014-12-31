Toilet training made easy. Yes, easy.

It’s a nightmare stage, but not anymore.

Toilet training is a challenging time for mums and little ones alike.

Learning the ways of the loo can be exciting yet intimidating for little trainees, so finding exactly the right toilet training potty that motivates, teaches and makes little bums as comfortable as can be is crucial. Whether it be bells and whistles (literally) or keeping it simple, we’ve found lots of potties to help little ones learn their number ones from their number twos, and exactly where to put them.

1. Safety 1st Comfy Cushy 3-in-1 Potty.

The Comfy Cushy Potty ($49.95) is a great choice for a two-stage toilet training potty as it transforms into a toilet seat for the next stage.

2. Fisher Price Royal Potty.

Every child deserves a throne! The Fisher Price Royal Potty ($59.99), available in pink or green, celebrates every little achievement with a rousing tune. It can be attached to a regular toilet seat, and also converts to a stepstool for reaching the sink to wash hands.

3. BABYBJÖRN Potty Chair.

The BABYBJÖRN Potty Chair ($54.95) features a high backrest and ergonomic lines to maximise sitting comfort – just the thing to keep little wrigglers comfortable.

4. Dream Baby First Potty.

The Dream Baby First Potty ($29.95) is ideal for the first steps: it even has front access to the bowl, making it easy to clean. Perfect for the squeamish.

5. IKEA LILLA Children’s potty.

Cheap as chips, IKEA‘s ILLA potty ($3.99) is an absolute bargain. A simple product without lots of pieces, it’s the perfect potty to buy multiples of so you’re always prepared!

6. Prince Lionheart 3 in 1 Potty.

The Prince Lionheart 3 in 1 Potty ($49) has a futuristic and minimalist feel, and makes for a very cool step stool when the lid is closed.

7. Baby Bjorn Smart Potty.

The Baby Bjorn Smart Potty ($39.95) was designed with ergonomic lines in mind, to keep small bums completely comfortable. The splashguard feature which prevents spills is fantastic – anything that reduces mess means less work for mum.

8. Baby Solutions High Back Potty.

The Baby Solutions High Back Potty ($6) is another simple and cheap potty without any bells and whistles. It’s easy to clean and small enough to store away when no longer needed.

9. 3 in 1 Flushing Sounds Potty Mickey Mouse.

We’ll be honest, we kinda wish someone would give us a ‘hip hip hooray!’ every time we used the loo. We wonder if they make an adult version of the 3 in 1 Flushing Sounds Potty Mickey Mouse ($49.99)? We love how it announces each success with a rallying cry! It also features a flushing sound when the arm is pulled, just like a big loo.

10. Oricom Intelligent Potty.

Select your own words of wisdom or cries of encouragement with the Oricom Intelligent Potty ($89.95). Just press the record button to record a personalised message, when your little one has finished and stands up, they will hear your message, followed by a pleasant tune. Who wouldn’t be motivated?!

11. Infa Secure Toti Potty.

The Infa Secure Toti Potty ($39.99) might not feature the pleasant soundtrack of other potties but it’s a good, reliable four-in-one potty that’s great for kids who don’t need distractions. The Toti Potty converts from a potty to a toilet trainer with a step stool, and features a removable seat for easy cleaning.

12. My Carry Potty.

Toilet training on holiday or always on the go? The My Carry Potty ($39.95) is the perfect and environmentally-friendly solution. The secret is the rubber seal and clip shut lid that provides a completely leak and odour-proof container.

13. Combi 3 Step Toilet Trainer.

The Combi 3 Step Toilet Trainer ($199) features a handle and step that can be used for different training stages.

14. Sesame Beginnings 4 in 1 Total Trainer.

The Sesame Beginnings 4 in 1 Total Trainer ($40) can be transformed into a deluxe potty, a portable training seat, a high step stool or a low step stool. But what sold us was the gorgeous gingham detail on the seat, it’s so sweet!

15. Babies R Us 3 In 1 Potty Chair.

The Babies R Us 3 In 1 Potty Chair ($29.99) features a soft molded cushion seat that can be used on an adult toilet, and converted into a step stool.

16. IKEA LOCKIG Children’s potty.

The IKEA LOCKIG Children’s potty ($9.99) is a slightly upgraded version of the LILLA. The LOCKIG features an anti-slip material on the underside so the potty won’t slide when your child is using it.

17. Disney Baby Starry Night Contour Potty.

With this simple potty, your child can spend some time with Pooh whilst they … you know. The Disney Baby Starry Night Contour Potty ($13) features a high back comfortable seat and splash guard.

18. The First Years Magical Sounds 3 In 1 Potty – Princess.

As potties go, the The Disney Princess Magical Sounds 3 In 1 Potty ($48) is rather fancy. The lush detailing on the “feet” of the potty and carriage embossing on the front ensure this is a throne fit for a princess. The Potty also converts into a seat for the big loo, as well as a foot stool, and includes “magical” sounds to keep little trainees motivated.

19. The First Years Magical Sounds 3 In 1 Potty – Cars.

The Disney Cars Magical Sounds 3 In 1 Potty ($48) is the ultimate choice for auto enthusiasts. The lovely thick tyres and engine sounds will have little ones making any excuse to practise using it.

20. BIG Baby Potty.

The BIG Baby Potty Pink ($44.90) features a steering wheel and auto-detailing on the body, offering the ultimate multi-tasking. Mum and Dad can be summoned when the job’s been done by sounding the horn on the steering wheel. Available in pink or red.

21. Love N Care 4 in 1 Potty.

The Love N Care 4 in 1 Potty ($59.95) turns from a simply potty into a sturdy stepping stool with closed lid, whilst the set can be removed and placed on the grown-up toilet. The separated potty is easy to clean and the easily gripped handle makes positioning and holding on easy for little ones.

22. Baby U Potette Plus 2 in 1 Portable Potty & Trainer Seat.

The Baby U Potette Plus 2 in 1 Portable Potty and Trainer Seat ($19.99) has two fantastic functions: it can work as both a portable potty and toilet trainer seat in one. The set includes a hygienic carry bag and super absorbent liners to keep it as mess-free and yuck-free as possible.

23. Tommee Tippee 3-in-1 Pottee.

The Tommee Tippee 3-in-1 Pottee ($24) is a simple and unfussy three-in-one design featuring a comfortable soft cushion seat.

24. Fisher Price My Potty Friend.

The Fisher Price My Potty Friend ($68.99) is the happiest little toilet-time companion. This friendly potty recreates the style of a grown-up toilet, even featuring a ‘chrome’ flush and retractable toilet paper roll holder. Toddlers are rewarded with five phrases and two sing-along training songs for using the loo. The seat and lid can be removed and added to an adult toilet seat to help transition.

25. Bambino Mio Potty Training Kit.

The Bambino Mio Potty Training Kit ($25) includes a simple potty, two reusable training pants, a training guide and a sheet of reward stickers, to help your child on their path of potty training.

26. Sunny Safari Potty Chair.

The Sunny Safari Potty Chair ($139.95) is truly the King of Potties. Hand-carved and painted, the Sunny Safari Potty Chair features beautiful illustrations of safari animals. The chair also includes a toilet paper holder and magazine rack – just in case there’s time for reading! The chair can be converted into a normal chair for your little one to enjoy when toilet training is over.

27. Bambino Step toilet trainer.

Lots of our readers recommend the Bambino Step – not a potty as such, but a ladder and seat that fits over your existing loo to make it easier to access (and ease transition to the big toilet).

28. Wee Man.

The Wee Man helps little men learn to stand and tinkle … without missing the big bowl. It clips to the the side of the toilet and is just the right height for boys. After wee success, the contents can then be easily tipped in to the big toilet and flushed away.

29. Peter Potty.

The Peter Potty is another mini urinal for boys, but this one is standalone. You can adjust its height, mount it on a wall, and it even flushes (no plumbing required).

What are your tips on toilet training? Did your child use a certain potty? What one/s worked for them?

