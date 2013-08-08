News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

Behind the Screens Episode 4: Overheard in the Mamamia office.

ADVERTISEMENT

By MAMAMIA TEAM

In the Mamamia office we try to cover ‘what everyone is talking about’ – and that means we end up talking about some very, very disparate topics. It is not uncommon to hear someone say, “Who’s writing that post about orgasms on roller-coasters again?”

Or, “I love that little girl who sings death metal!”

Or, “WHAT THE HELL IS HAPPENING IN POLITICS?”

The fourth part in our mockumentary series gives a taste of what our conversations in the Mamamia office are like. And don’t even ask about our browser history

As always, please forgive our terrible acting – and enjoy!

Mamamia Behind the Screens is sponsored content that is brought to you by Post-It. You can claim your own free sample of Post-It Super Sticky Notes here.

Tags: entertainment-tv , movies-and-music , partners , post-it-notes , video

Related Stories

Recommended