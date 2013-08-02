Tips for organised living that I don't follow (but should).

By LUCY ORMONDE

So, I’m going to be honest with you.

Newsagents and stationery stores are my crack. Pens, paper, folders, notepads, pencil cases, A4 ruled notepads… GIMME.

In an ideal world, I’d have a spacious home office, lined with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, one of those towering Apple Mac desktop computers, a wireless mouse and keyboard, deep drawers within easy reach of my swivel chair (and filled with everything a person who doesn’t work from home could ask for).

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Post-it notes. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

In an ideal world, my space would look a little something like this:

Pinterest via Home and Garden

Pinterest via Indulgy

Instagram via Tiny Prints

Pinterest via Nemm Design

Pinterest via Oppa Design

Pinterest via The Poetry of Living

Pinterest via thislovelyhouse.com

Pinterest via Pure Home Style

Nice, huh? (I’m particularly fond of image #8 with the big central desk.)

But unfortunately (for me), my reality is very different.

My reality is a cramped share house with not enough space for a proper dining table, let alone my own home office with shelves and space for a filing cabinet.

In an ideal world, I’d follow these tips for organised living:

1. Get a desk.

Reality: When I’m at home, my desk is either the couch or my bed. On a good day, my desk is the dining room table (which also doubles as the kitchen bench).

I’m a very serious journalist.

2. Clear your desk of all clutter.

Reality: See aforementioned reality. .

3. Write down your most important tasks and tick them off one by one.