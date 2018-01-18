Four porn actors have died within three months. Why?

WARNING: This post deals with suicide, and may be triggering for some readers.

The pornography industry is currently mourning the deaths of four of its North American stars. All young, all women, all lost within the past three months.

Hall of Fame member Shyla Stylez died in her sleep in November, aged 35.

August Ames, 23, was found dead last month in a Californian park, reportedly after leaving a suicide note to her parents.

Yuri Luv, 31, succumbed to an apparent drug overdose, a bottle of pills found near her bed in December.

The latest to join this tragic list is Olivia Nova (real name Lexi Forte) who died on January 7, after less than a year in the business.

The 20-year-old had lost her boyfriend to suicide just days before her birthday in April last year, and during the Christmas period posted numerous tweets about feeling lonely. She had also previously sought help for alcohol dependence, a friend and colleague recently told The Mirror.

Of course, this cluster of deaths are only those that have made the headlines; the sad reality is that there are possibly several more that went unreported.

High-profile Australian porn actor and escort Madison Missina told Mamamia the problem with mental ill-health runs deep within the local industry too. The 35-year-old said the problem is so prevalent, so ingrained, that as a 17-year veteran of the industry and a qualified counsellor, she took it upon herself to establish a support group for her colleagues.

“I was getting contacted by a lot sex workers who had been isolated in the community and were self-harming. I’d been sent photos by girls who had slashed their wrists,” she said.

“And I’ve sat by so many sex workers as they wanted to end themselves, because they don’t know how they’re to get through. We do have a really big problem in this industry.”

Missina felt the death of August Ames the most deeply. Before her death, the award-winning porn actor had experienced a torrent of online abuse after she tweeted her objection to performing with a gay porn star due to a perceived risk to her sexual health.

“Whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow… you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know,” Ames wrote. “BS is all I can say. Do agents really not care about who they’re representing? I do my homework for my body.”