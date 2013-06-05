In case you missed the memo, this is now a thing. A big thing. (NSFW)

WARNING: Er, this post is probably not safe for work.

By MELISSA WELLHAM

Lawrence of a Labia.

Muffy the Vampire Layer.

In Diana Jones.

Sex Trek: The Next Penetration.

Crocodile Blondee.

Edward Penishands.

In case you somehow missed the memo, porn parodies are now a thing. A pretty big thing, in fact — no sexual innuendo intended whatsoever.

Don’t believe me? Think of a film. Any film. Have one in mind? Okay, now use Google to see if there is a porn parody version of that film. Because, as it turns out, there is a porn parody of almost every film ever.

Basically, porn parodies attempt to latch onto the popularity of an already existing franchise. They rename the film with something appropriately porn-y (and usually hilarious), and then throw caricatures of the original characters into situations where they have to have sex. For some reason.

Men in Black becomes Men in Black (who like to have sex with each other). The Exorcist becomes The Sexorcist.

In some ways, porn parodies are a type of X-rated wish fulfillment. In many of the films, the characters you always wanted to hook up finally do (hel-lo, Mulder and Scully), the loveable characters in television shows who are never given a romantic subplot finally get theirs, and Lizzie Bennet and Mr Darcy finally succumb to their attraction for one another and act on it – instead of just intensely staring at each other from across the room. (For the record, I am fine with Pride and Prejudice just the way it is.)

If you think about it, a porn parody is actually a pretty good sign that you have ‘made it’. If your film or book has become culturally significant enough to have a porn parody imitating your characters, and putting them into implausible situations (and positions), then it’s likely you’ve hit the big time.

Click through the gallery below for a list of movies that have been turned into porn parodies. Again – NSFW.

Edward Scissorhands

Edward Penishands

The Exorcist

The Sexorcist

Pulp Fiction

Pulp Friction

Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates XXX

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Blondee

The DaVinci Code

The DaVinci Load

Tomb Raider

Womb Raider

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Sex Trek: The Next Penetration

A Clockwork Orange

Clockwork Orgy

Twin Peaks

Twin Cheeks

One person, however, did not take it as a compliment when she found out that the product of her imagination was now being used to fuel other people’s ‘alone time’.

Actress Lena Dunham – who is the creator, producer, and lead actress in HBO’s hit television series Girls– was apparently pretty annoyed that a porn parody has been made of her show.

Dunham took to Twitter to explain her “disgust” at the concept – and she managed to make some pretty good points in 140 characters or less, despite the fact that Twitter is not known as being a medium of exceptionally nuanced discussion.