I would classify myself as a tortured bookworm. A booksnake, if you will.

Let me explain… I love reading. There's no better feeling than being captivated by a book up until that final page. My issue is that I always struggle with figuring out what to read next. And, as someone whose friends are also avid readers, I feel like I'm always lagging behind when it comes to reading the next it book.

There have been multiple times where I've been out to drinks or dinner with friends and they've all been talking about the new book that "everyone" has just read… everyone except for me.

Now, I'm making it my mission to be the person who knows exactly which book to pick up next. And because I'm so kind, I thought I'd share a list of the books that everyone is (or will be) reading right now.

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney.

If you're able to hold your book-horses, a new Sally Rooney novel is headed our way, and with the success of Normal People and Conversations with Friends, you can bet that everyone will start reading it the minute it hits our shelves on September 24.

Intermezzo is about two brothers who live completely different lives and have little in common, until they're brought together by the death of their father.

The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand

Okay, this novel came out in 2018, BUT it was recently adapted into a limited series on Netflix, so it's buzzier than ever. If you're like me — hooked on murder mysteries involving extremely rich people — then you're going to love The Perfect Couple.

But wait… it gets better. If you've already watched the series you might be thinking, "why would I read the book? I know what happens". Well, what if I told you that the ending of the book is actually different to the ending of the series? Yep, I know. The minute my friends and I found that out, we all rushed to get our hands on the novel.

All I Ever Wanted Was To Be Hot by Lucinda (Froomes) Price

Australian comedian, creator and writer Froomes gets super raw and real in her first memoir. She writes so honestly about self image, beauty ideals, and more — the topics millennials and Gen Z are all too familiar with.

Hearing someone say the quiet part out loud is so refreshing and moving, and everyone who reads this book can't believe that Froomes put it all out there (in the best way possible).

Get your eyes across it immediately.

Things Will Calm Down Soon by Zoë Foster Blake

Huge news, our skincare overlord and heartbreak expert is coming out with a new book. The girls are on. It's a novel, but it's not coming out until October 1, so we have to be patient.

Things Will Calm Down Soon is about beauty and business (of course it is).

The story follows a famous hair stylist named Kit Cooper who strives out on her own, inserting herself into a world of chaos.

Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder

When Mamamia's media sales manager Pip told me about this book I immediately added it to my cart. Here's what she said…

"I LOVED the book Nightbitch and am pumped to see the film version. With Amy Adams winning at Toronto and the Oscar buzz around her, this book will be top of mind for months — mark my words."

I then asked those avid reader friends of mine about it and one of them replied, "Oh, I'm halfway through, it's brilliant."

Looks like I have some catching up to do!

