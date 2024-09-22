I would classify myself as a tortured bookworm. A booksnake, if you will.

Let me explain… I love reading. There's no better feeling than being captivated by a book up until that final page. My issue is that I always struggle with figuring out what to read next. And, as someone whose friends are also avid readers, I feel like I'm always lagging behind when it comes to reading the next it book.

There have been multiple times where I've been out to drinks or dinner with friends and they've all been talking about the new book that "everyone" has just read… everyone except for me.

Now, I'm making it my mission to be the person who knows exactly which book to pick up next. And because I'm so kind, I thought I'd share a list of the books that everyone is (or will be) reading right now.

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney.

Image source: Amazon.