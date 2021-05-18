5 things you need to know if you tie your hair up every day.

Can someone please check on Ariana Grande? We're worried about her. Because, did you know that wearing your hair up in a ponytail could actually be doing you a whole world of harm?

Of course we're serious! Would we lie to you?

Turns out that constantly throwing your hair back into a slick bun or high ponytail could be the reason you might be suffering from premature baldness and splitting headaches. Neat!

Wanna find out more about why you need to switch up your hair game now and then?

Here are five surprising things you need to know if you tie your hair up every day.

1. Premature baldness.

While it's normal to shed hair and find clumps of the stuff in your drain (the average person loses between 50 to 100 hairs a day), there is such a thing as losing too much hair.

Experts say that wearing your hair up in very tight styles like braids, tight ponytails, or even weighty hair extensions, can put your poor little hair follicles under continuous stress, resulting in something called traction alopecia.

In case you're not a hair scientist, traction alopecia is a form of hair loss that can affect both children and adults. While it's not classified as a medical condition, it can have some serious psychological effects - because losing hair is the absolute pits.

The good news is that traction alopecia is something you can prevent - if you catch these kinds of symptoms early enough, things are reversible and your hair can regrow.

The most obvious first step is to take preventative measures - i.e. switch up your hairstyle, STAT. We recommend avoiding any super tight hairstyles to prevent pulling and stress on your hair follicles.

If you notice more scalp showing (especially around the margins of your hairline), a widening part, thinning hair or double the amount of hair falling, this is a sign you need to switch to a looser style.

You should always let your hair down when you go to sleep and choose fabric or snag-free hair ties (the ones that look like telephone cords are good) over elastics when you do decide to wear your hair up.

If your hair doesn't grow back after a few months, the hair follicles may be permanently damaged. Meaning? Your hair may not be able to grow back.

If this sounds familiar, it's best to hit up a hair specialist and they'll be able to discuss what your options are.

2. Headaches.

Yes! Ponytail headaches are super common.

Your scalp and hair follicles are full of nerves, so when you're wearing a tight ponytail it can pull the nerves in the scalp, activating the sensory nerves even more. The result? You'll score yourself a headache.

The proper name for it is actually called cutaneous allodynia - it's the perception of pain due to an otherwise non-painful external compression.

While anyone can get ponytail headaches, you're more likely to experience ponytail headaches if you already suffer from tension headaches and migraines on the regular.

So, loosen those locks friend.

The first thing you should do is take your hair down and massage your poor scalp - your headache should disappear after an hour or so.

If you're always experiencing splitting headaches, it could be time to switch up your go-to hairstyle or check in with a doctor.

3. Scalp sores.

If you're noticing small bumps around your braids, your hairstyle could be to blame. Not only does it feel 10/10 painful, but it looks pretty painful too.

So, what exactly are these little red bumps? Well, they're actually inflamed hair follicles - also known as folliculitis.

At first they may look like inflamed red bumps or pimples around hair follicles, however they can become infected and turn into crusty sores or itchy, swollen skin. Severe infections can even cause permanent hair loss and scarring.

So, if you're noticing these bumps pop up around your hairline, this is a good sign that your hair is too tight and you need to loosen it.

4. Neck and back pain.

As well as headaches, migraines, and scalp pain, wearing your hair back in a high ponytail can also cause a heap of pain and tension down your neck and back.

Yep. While you're probably already dealing with your fair share of neck pain after being hunched over a computer all day, pulling your hair back tightly can activate what's called the trigeminal nerve.

So, if you usually style your hair in a super high and tight ponytail every day, you can expect to feel some tension and pain in your neck and back.

To relieve the pain, simply take your hair down and give those sensory nerves a break.

5. The skin on your face might stretch.

According to experts on Real Self, the more you pull your hair into a tight ponytail, the greater your chance of stretching the skin around your face and your skin losing its elasticity.

Um, what?

While the damage would be pretty minimal, experts say that wearing your hair up tight for long periods of time can indeed stretch the soft tissue of the face.

If you are young, the damage may only be temporary (cause: collagen), so just remember to switch up your hairstyle and wear it up less frequently. As for the rest of us, we're done for.

Jks, jks, jks.

Just don't try to pull an Ariana Grande and wear your hair up in a tight hairstyle every.single.day.

Try and loosen things up - you might feel better for it.

Are you a fan of a high ponytail? Have you ever dealt with any of these symptoms? Share with us in the comment section below.

