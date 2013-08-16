Political stir-fry: 9 things happening on the campaign trail.

By MAMAMIA NEWS

Oh boy, where to begin?

1. The Liberal party really, REALLY dislikes the Greens.

On Wednesday Opposition Leader Tony Abbott announced that he had made a “captain’s call” to give the Labor party – i.e. his sworn, mortal enemy – preferences in the upcoming federal election, over the Greens.

In fact, the Liberal party will preference every party over the Greens, including the minor parties run by the Bob Katter (Katter’s Australia Party) and Clive Palmer (Palmer United Party).

According to Mr Abbott, “There is a world of difference between the Greens and, as far as I’m aware, just about everyone else who is contesting this election campaign … Everyone else in this campaign supports economic growth and supports economic growth and supports a more prosperous economy.”

Ouch.

This decision will make it much, much harder for the Greens to win any new seats – and also to keep the marginal seat currently held by Greens Deputy Leader Adam Bandt (who won the 2010 election on the back of Liberal preferences).

2. Despite goading from Tony Abbott, who asked the Prime Minister if he was “man enough” (because one’s love for the Greens is directly proportionate to their lack of testosterone, clearly) to put the Greens last on Labor’s preferences, the ALP has not echoed these sentiments.

However, the Labor party has followed in the footsteps of the Opposition Leader’s promise during the leaders debate, and will not be striking any deals with independents or minor parties to form government.

3. This tweet happened:

I’m following the election in Australia. It occurs to me that voting in that election is like choosing a boyfriend in prison. #auspol — The West Wing (@thewestwingTV) August 7, 2013

4. In breaking news, Kevin Rudd sang happy birthday a few nights ago to an 18-year-old Townsville voter called Roxanne, where he is currently campaigning.

According to reports, he also joked to the rest of the table, “If you buggers don’t vote Labor I’m going to come after you.”