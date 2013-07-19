Calling all current affairs, news and political bloggers. We want you.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Here at Mamamia, we are on a mission to introduce fresh, new voices to Australia’s political landscape. We’re sick of the same tired old reporting out of Canberra; reporting which all too often focuses on political game playing over actual policies. And that assumes way more detailed knowledge of the reader than most of us have. And so? We’re going to do something about it.

During the upcoming election campaign (dates still currently a mystery, unless someone has the phones at the Lodge tapped and wants to share) we will be bringing you a whole lot of diverse political coverage.

From cheat sheets on the parties’ policy platforms, to debate-style posts where two columnists take opposing sides on an issue. From entertaining political satire to behind-the-scenes stories about what really goes on during an election campaign.

We’ll also be doing a bunch of video interviews with Ministers and Shadow Ministers.

But we need someone to lead the charge. Someone who wants to bring you the facts and analysis you will NEED to know, in order to make up your mind about how to cast your all-important vote on election day. So without further ado….

We would like to call for nominations for Mamamia’s inaugural: Political Blogger Idol.

If you are an aspiring journalist, blogger or political commentator then this is your chance to become a part of the Mamamia Team for the period of the election campaign. You’ll be working directly with our editorial team to bring the very best political coverage possible to Mamamia readers.

How will it work? Well, let us answer our own question, Kevin Rudd style.

– If you’re interested in entering you need to be: At least 18 years of age, not a member of a political party that is fielding candidates in the upcoming election, not currently employed by another media publication and available to write during the period of the election campaign (dates TBD).