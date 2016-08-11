News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

true crime

Remains of missing NSW mother Carly McBride found near Scone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remains of a woman who went missing in the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales almost two years ago have been found near Scone.

Belmont woman Carly McBride, then 31, was last seen in Muswellbrook on September 30, 2014 on Calgaroo Avenue.

After several large scale searches, NSW Police on Thursday morning confirmed her remains were discovered near Scone on Sunday.

Detectives said they were treating the mother of two’s disappearance, and now death, as suspicious.

Local Area Commander Guy Guiana said he hoped the development would lead to some answers.

“The discovery and identification of Carly McBride’s remains early this week have certainly given us a boost in the investigation, and we obviously extend our sympathy to her family,” he said.

Police were expected to address the media at midday.

The discovery comes just days after the conclusion of the annual national campaign, Missing Persons Week, in which police and Ms McBride’s family renewed calls for information regarding her disappearance.

Investigations are continuing under Strike Force Karabi.

This post originally appeared on  ABC News.

© 2016 Australian Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. Read the ABC Disclaimer here

Tags: body-found

Related Stories

Recommended