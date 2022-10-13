An epic new drama is coming to Stan. It was filmed on Australian soil and is filled with some of the country's most famous faces.

The Stan Original Film Poker Face is set in the world of high-stakes poker games and stars Russell Crowe as a tech billionaire and gambler who is set on giving his best friends the night of their life.

While money, notoriety and a good time are all promised, they will have to give up their deepest and darkest secrets in order to claim their winnings.

Watch the trailer for the Stan Original dating series Love Triangle while you're here. Post continues after video.

Crowe plays Jake Foley and discovers alongside his friends their money is the least of what is really at stake.

Poker Face will not only have Crowe at the centre but Liam Hemsworth from Hunger Games, RZA from The Man With The Iron Fists, Aden Young from Rectify, Steve Bastoni from Fires, Daniel MacPherson from Neighbours, Brooke Satchwell from the upcoming Stan Original Series Black Snow, Paul Tassone from The Code and Elsa Pataky from Fast and Furious.

The film was shot on Australian soil in New South Wales and marks the second directorial debut by Crowe following The Water Diviner.

Liam Hemsworth in Poker Face. Image: Stan.

Crowe, who also co-wrote Poker Face said the film was an "extreme project".

"This was quite an extreme project for me, came onto my radar very fast. Rewriting and casting in a five-week period while the city went into hard lockdown," he explained in a statement.

"Trying to manage resources and people without the usual ability to meet and talk frequently over many months as you normally would do in pre-production on a film certainly put unusual pressures in place.

"Somehow though, those pressures have played into the movie’s favour and taken the subject out of a certain realm of fantasy and grounded it in a reality. What do we leave behind? What is our legacy? What is left to do for a man who has everything he needs, except time?"

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. Post continues after audio.

Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said: "Today’s announcement reflects Stan’s ongoing commitment to deliver world-class original films and series featuring the biggest names in Australia and Hollywood – both in front of and behind the camera.

"It’s a pleasure to see our collaboration with the Australian screen icon Russell Crowe continue, following his unforgettable performance in the Stan Original Film True History of the Kelly Gang.

"Supported by an outstanding cast, Russell has created a powerful and explosive film in Poker Face and we know audiences will be all-in to see it."

The Stan Original Film Poker Face will premiere on November 22, only on Stan.

Feature Image: Stan.