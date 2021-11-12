From a 'no salon' rule to a genius foundation trick: Everything Poh Ling Yeow puts on her face.

If you're a person with a television, then you know who Poh Ling Yeow is. Renowned for her incredible skills on MasterChef Australia, she's one of the biggest names in the Australian culinary industry.

After the show she went on to build a successful career, starring on her own cooking show, Poh's Kitchen, and subsequently her series Poh & Co.

But what you might not know about the 48-year-old TV chef, is that her career boasts many different accomplishments beyond cooking. Like, almost too many to list.

As well as being a cooking sensation, she's also a graphic designer, illustrator, painter, author and, *takes breath*... a former makeup artist.

Yep - her resume is lit.

She not only knows a helluva lot about good food and eating well, but also how it's all connected to your skin.

Here, we sat down with the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth ambassador to discuss the ins and outs of her beauty routine, including her thoughts on cosmetic treatments, and the beauty trick we needed, like, yesterday.

Poh Ling Yeow's approach to beauty.

If there's one thing you'll notice about Poh, it's her gorgeous glowing skin. And while you would think her beauty routine is riddled with fancy skin treatments, she's actually very low-maintenance.

When it comes to beauty, the popular chef tells Mamamia she very much takes a 'less is more' approach.

"I’m a great believer in ageing gracefully and naturally. I’m definitely low maintenance in that I don’t go to any kind of salon. Anything I can’t achieve from home, using good quality products, is a no," said Poh.

"I figure you’re fighting a losing battle once too many people are involved but I’m also very open-minded about people who like to get some extra help – everyone’s needs are different."

Poh Ling Yeow's skincare routine.

Okay - so treatments are off the cards. Soooo... WHAT'S HER SECRET?!

"Not many people know I was a professional makeup artist for many years and my signature style always centred around natural skin," she shares. "So for me, skin preparation at a skin-deep level is vital."

"Edging closer to 50 has definitely changed my approach to skincare in that I take it way more seriously!"

In terms of the exact skincare products she uses, Poh said she has a few staples: a solid cleanser, a hyaluronic acid serum, retinol serum and moisturiser.

"In the morning I cleanse with the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Re-Plumping Gel Wash, $16.95, then create a great base for makeup with the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler Serum, $64.95. It’s lovely and light and easily absorbed without leaving my skin feeling greasy.

"I also recently integrated the Revitalift Retinol Serum into my night-time routine. I apply a few drops before bed, before my moisturiser."

Oh! And SPF (obvs).

"I spend a lot of time outdoors, gardening and walking and sunspots pop up almost instantly with age, so SPF is of course an imperative each day."

Gold star for you, Poh.

Poh Ling Yeow's everyday makeup look.

When we asked her about her everyday makeup routine, Poh said "I’m not going to lie. I really don’t like leaving the house without makeup."

We FEEL you.

"Although for the past year I’ve really enjoyed rocking a nude eye, which feels so clean and freeing - I used to always want to make my eyes look bigger but now I love my almond-shaped eyes."

"For every day, I will often go concealer, very light foundation and powder (so everything remains dewy), a touch of bronzer, a rosy lip stain and definitely light brows. I like a very thin winged liner with lots of mascara."

When she's going out, Poh said she'll usually reach for some illuminating eyeshadow to make her eyes pop.

"On special occasions, I will sport a touch of eyeshadow in the corners of my eyes."

Poh Ling Yeow's best makeup trick.

If you're anything like us, you're probably itching to hear what kind of tricks Poh has up her (makeup artist) sleeve.

And she does! Goodness, she has some nifty little tidbits for your face.

When you're doing your makeup, she said to always "match the foundation to your neck rather than your face, so you’re not blending for infinity. Go downwards from the neck, because the seam ALWAYS shows up under lights - no matter how well you think you’ve blended it."

GOOD TO KNOW.

"Also, blend foundation into your jawline because the natural shadow that falls there will conceal any discrepancies."

She also has a really good trick for upping your mascara game.

"For a tackier mascara that provides great lash hold and volume, store the wand in the tube but not screwed in for a day or two."

Mind. Blown.

Poh Ling Yeow's hair routine.

When it comes to hair - Poh is all of us.

"I wash and condition my hair every second day and it just gets slicked back into a pony or bun which is the ONLY way I like it."

Image: Getty

"I had a pixie cut a couple of years ago and I swear nothing made me more miserable than styling short Asian hair because it’s so stubborn and unpredictable."

Poh Ling Yeow's go-to fragrance.

For scents, Poh said she's pretty much allergic to anything except natural oils - so she sticks to more aromatic raw materials on the fragrance front.

"I’m very drawn to rose and citrus-y fragrances. Anything overly sweet and cloying, like vanilla (except the real stuff you put in food) drives me nuts."

Poh Ling Yeow's inner beauty routine.

Because we're nosy, we also asked Poh what she likes to do to boost beauty from within. And, following the suit of the rest of her beauty routine, her take is refreshingly simple.

"I drink lots of good quality Chinese green tea and take fish oil. I eat a lot of vegetables, very little meat and I don’t really drink."

Feature image: Getty; Instagram/@pohlingyeow