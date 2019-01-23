Zoe Marshall's Savey Solution To Underarm Odour

you beauty

23 Jan 2019 · 18 minutes

Zoe Marshall's Savey Solution To Underarm Odour
You can find all the products mentioned in this episode, right here.
https://www.mamamia.com.au/you-beauty-zoe-marshall-instagram/

Zoe Marshall is a media personality you might have seen on your TV screen, or you may have heard her radio show 'Meet The Marshalls'. She's also a proud mum to her, and Benji's son, Fox.

In this episode Zoe chats about which products she found that were safe for her while she's breast feeding and she shares her favourite lip gloss that even JLo wears.

Plus she shares a personal reason why she feels fierce wearing a particular fragrance, and why she feels loved up wearing another.

And in Spendy Savey, she teaches Leigh about a cheap product that helps tame underarm odour on stressful days. Even better, you can buy it from the chemist.

CREDITS

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Zoe Marshall

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

