Why You Might Want To Rethink Powder Foundation

Powder foundations have been getting a bit of a bad rap lately with talk about how they can make skin look older.

Leigh and Kelly are here to tell you that they're not all bad, but depending on your skin type, you may want to explore other forumulas.

Plus if you're a gym junkee, you know it's a constant battle to keep your skin hydrated while sweating. Luckily Leigh's got a simple routine solution for you.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Kelly's in overdrive with her cost-per-use reasoning when it comes to her new favourite eyeshadow palettes

You can find all the products from today's episode here:

https://www.mamamia.com.au/is-powder-foundation-ageing

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by Revitalift Laser from L'Oreal Paris. Visit https://www.lorealparis.com.au/revitalift-laser