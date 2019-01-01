How To Add Volume To Flat Hair Without Any Product

Is your hair a bit flat at the moment? Are you looking for ways to spice it up now you can leave the house again?

In this episode, Leigh and Kelly discuss how to add volume to your hair, without the usual suspects (dry shampoo, we see you).

Plus, they tell us why the skin on our cheeks loosens as we get older and what products we can use to combat the signs of ageing.

And in Spendy Savey, the girls are both equally excited about new(ish) fake lashes that are lightweight, wispy and easy to put on.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Pixi Correction Concentrate, $19.47. https://bit.ly/3gYibTF

OPI Nail Envy, $34.95. https://bit.ly/2XuhJED

L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Range. https://bit.ly/3gPp4q5

Pantene Pro-v Leave In Conditioner Light Detangling Spray, $7.75. https://bit.ly/2MrGOtB



Savey

Leigh - Max Factor Lash Revival Eyelash Primer, $24.95. https://bit.ly/303YMuk

Kelly - Ardell Professional Naked Lashes, $12.99. https://bit.ly/2Xwxxab

Spendy

Leigh - ColorWOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, $57. https://bit.ly/3gNAXNr

Kelly - NARS Sheer Glow Foundation, $75. https://bit.ly/2Y01iyV

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

