Types Of Salon Manicures & How To Use Cream Blush

Manicures have come a long way from the days of some filing and a bit of polish. Kelly and Leigh discuss the different types of salon manis and what they can do to your nails.
Plus do cream blushes really give a more youthful look?
And in our Spendy/Savey segment Leigh shares her not-so-cheap but very effective way to hide greys for longer.
CREDITS
Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren
Producer: Rachael Hart
