The Products Tiffiny Hall Used To Combat Melasma

You might know Tiffiny Hall as one of the kick arse trainers on The Biggest Loser, or on Instagram working out with the stars.



This week the celebrity personal trainer, health and fitness expert and mum of one gives us a look inside her beauty bag.



From the sunscreen that sits perfectly under her makeup to the unique eyeliner that makes her green eyes pop, Tiff shares her favourite beauty buys and tricks.



And in our Spendy Savey segment, Tiff lets us in on her ultimate budget-friendly, multi-use product.

You can find all the products mentioned in this episode below;

Cosmedix Purity Solution Deep Cleansing Oil, $60.

PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum, $196.

Go-To Face Hero, $45.

Actinica Liposomal Lotion Sunscreen SPF 50+, $54.95.

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $99.

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, $46.

MAC Eye Pencil in Coffee, $30.

Flower Zoom Ultimate Mascara, $9.99.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips Matte Lipstick in Rising Star, $33.60.

J Bronze by Jennifer Hawkins 1 Hour Rapid Tan Mousse, $28.99.

Kérastase Nutritive Masque for Thick Hair, $51.28.

Toni & Guy Casual Sea Salt Texturising Spray, $16.

Tiff’s Spendy: Société Triple C Vitamin Therapy Serum, $189.

Tiff’s Savey: Coconut oil.

CREDITS:

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Tiffiny Hall

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

