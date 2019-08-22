Introducing The Spill...

Hi YouBies, we are popping into your ears to tell you about our brand new podcast.

It’s called The Spill. And it’s our daily snackable afternoon podcast about celebrities and pop culture.

Hosted by Mamamia’s Entertainment Editor Laura Brodnik and our influencer expert Kee Reece, The Spill drops every afternoon at 3pm. And it’s the perfect thing to listen to on your drive home, or while you cook dinner or walk the dog.

We are so proud of this show and we wanted to share an episode with you so you could hear how good it is. So we hope you enjoy. And remember, if you like the show - subscribe to The Spill here: https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/the-spill/id1473523403