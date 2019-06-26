The Daily Edited's Alyce Tran Says She's 'Bad' At Beauty

you beauty

26 Jun 2019 · 18 minutes

The Daily Edited's Alyce Tran Says She's 'Bad' At Beauty
Back
play Episode

Alyce Tran is the founder and CEO of The Daily Edited. 

When it comes to making beautiful monogrammed bags and leather goods, she knows her stuff. But what beauty products to put in those bags… not so much, she told Leigh.

On this episode of You Beauty, Alyce shares her no-fuss approach to beauty, including the one beauty appointment that taught her how to look after her skin.

Plus, we hear about Alyce’s winged eyeliner struggles (same), and the supermarket shampoo she uses everyday.

And in our Spendy Savey Segment, Alyce treats us to the $300 eye cream that's worth every cent.

You can find all the products mentioned in todays show below;

Cosmedix Benefit Clean Gentle Cleanser, $72.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/cosmedix/cosmedix-benefit-clean-gentle-cleanser.html?

Aspect serums.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/aspect/serums-treatments.html

MD Rejuvena Daily Hydration Moisturiser.
https://www.mdraesthetics.com/products/mdrejuvena-daily-hydration?variant=43432768784

Ultra Violette Sunscreen.
https://ultraviolette.com.au/

Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer SPF 15, $83.
https://www.mecca.com.au/hourglass/veil-mineral-primer-spf-15/V-007520.html

Stila Stay All Day Foundation & Concealer, $61.
https://www.mecca.com.au/stila/stay-all-day-foundation-concealer/V-028215.html

NARS Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner, $40.
https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/larger-than-life-long-wear-eyeliner-via-veneto/I-011613.html?

Kevin Aucoin The Volume Mascara, $43.
https://www.mecca.com.au/kevyn-aucoin/the-volume-mascara/I-002418.html

NARS Lip Gloss, $37.
https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/lip-gloss/V-000378.html?cgpath=brands-nars-makeup-lips-lipgloss

LA MER The Body Crème, $260.
https://www.mecca.com.au/la-mer/the-body-creme/V-022610.html

ALTAIA By Any Other Name EDP, $305.
https://www.mecca.com.au/altaia/by-any-other-name-edp/I-024905.html

Tresemme Shampoo and Conditioner.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/shop-online/872/tresemme

David Mallett Australian Salt Spray, $56.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/david-mallett/david-mallett-australian-salt-spray.html

Alyce’s Spendy: LA MER The Eye Concentrate, $295.
https://www.mecca.com.au/la-mer/the-eye-concentrate/I-022590.html

Alyce’s Savey: Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, $28.
https://www.myer.com.au/p/eight-hour-cream-skin-protectant-604478960-698350560

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS:

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Alyce Tran 

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

If you want more beauty tips and tricks, you can join our You Beauty Facebook Group here… https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter…  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode was brought to you by Maybelline New York

More Episodes

Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

19 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Kelly and Leigh and Amy's Christmas Wishlist

22 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Ellie Bullen’s All About Plant-Based Beauty

18 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

What The Heck Is Skin Purging?

20 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Shelley Craft Does Her Own Makeup For The Block

14 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Every Product Kelly Used On Her Wedding Day

23 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Gorgi Coghlan’s ‘Country Girl’ Approach To Beauty

23 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Am I Doing Dry Shampoo Wrong?

18 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

DJ Tigerlily’s Hair Costs A Casual $5K

27 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

I Wanna Pop It. Can I?

21 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2019

Trinny Woodall Practically Bathes In Serums

26 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

Rural Beauty Lovers, This One’s For You

21 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2019

The Bachelorette’s Ciarran Has A 6-Step Skincare Routine

14 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We Want All The Christmas Beauty Advent Calendars, Please

19 minutes  ·  04 Nov 2019

Rowi Singh Is The Beauty Influencer You Need To Follow

20 minutes  ·  30 Oct 2019

Please, Don’t Cut Off Your Own Skin Tags

23 minutes  ·  28 Oct 2019

Beauty Chef Carla Oates Glows Inside And Out

25 minutes  ·  23 Oct 2019

When To Throw Your Skincare In The Bin

25 minutes  ·  21 Oct 2019

Olympia Valance Keeps Coconut Oil In Almost Every Room Of Her House

22 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

What The Heck Is Banana Powder?

22 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???