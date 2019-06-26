The Daily Edited's Alyce Tran Says She's 'Bad' At Beauty

Alyce Tran is the founder and CEO of The Daily Edited.
When it comes to making beautiful monogrammed bags and leather goods, she knows her stuff. But what beauty products to put in those bags… not so much, she told Leigh.
On this episode of You Beauty, Alyce shares her no-fuss approach to beauty, including the one beauty appointment that taught her how to look after her skin.
Plus, we hear about Alyce’s winged eyeliner struggles (same), and the supermarket shampoo she uses everyday.
And in our Spendy Savey Segment, Alyce treats us to the $300 eye cream that's worth every cent.
You can find all the products mentioned in todays show below;
Cosmedix Benefit Clean Gentle Cleanser, $72.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/cosmedix/cosmedix-benefit-clean-gentle-cleanser.html?
Aspect serums.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/aspect/serums-treatments.html
MD Rejuvena Daily Hydration Moisturiser.
https://www.mdraesthetics.com/products/mdrejuvena-daily-hydration?variant=43432768784
Ultra Violette Sunscreen.
https://ultraviolette.com.au/
Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer SPF 15, $83.
https://www.mecca.com.au/hourglass/veil-mineral-primer-spf-15/V-007520.html
Stila Stay All Day Foundation & Concealer, $61.
https://www.mecca.com.au/stila/stay-all-day-foundation-concealer/V-028215.html
NARS Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner, $40.
https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/larger-than-life-long-wear-eyeliner-via-veneto/I-011613.html?
Kevin Aucoin The Volume Mascara, $43.
https://www.mecca.com.au/kevyn-aucoin/the-volume-mascara/I-002418.html
NARS Lip Gloss, $37.
https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/lip-gloss/V-000378.html?cgpath=brands-nars-makeup-lips-lipgloss
LA MER The Body Crème, $260.
https://www.mecca.com.au/la-mer/the-body-creme/V-022610.html
ALTAIA By Any Other Name EDP, $305.
https://www.mecca.com.au/altaia/by-any-other-name-edp/I-024905.html
Tresemme Shampoo and Conditioner.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/shop-online/872/tresemme
David Mallett Australian Salt Spray, $56.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/david-mallett/david-mallett-australian-salt-spray.html
Alyce’s Spendy: LA MER The Eye Concentrate, $295.
https://www.mecca.com.au/la-mer/the-eye-concentrate/I-022590.html
Alyce’s Savey: Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, $28.
https://www.myer.com.au/p/eight-hour-cream-skin-protectant-604478960-698350560
All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.
CREDITS:
Host: Leigh Campbell
With thanks to Alyce Tran
Producer: Rachael Hart
