The Daily Edited's Alyce Tran Says She's 'Bad' At Beauty

Alyce Tran is the founder and CEO of The Daily Edited.

When it comes to making beautiful monogrammed bags and leather goods, she knows her stuff. But what beauty products to put in those bags… not so much, she told Leigh.

On this episode of You Beauty, Alyce shares her no-fuss approach to beauty, including the one beauty appointment that taught her how to look after her skin.

Plus, we hear about Alyce’s winged eyeliner struggles (same), and the supermarket shampoo she uses everyday.

And in our Spendy Savey Segment, Alyce treats us to the $300 eye cream that's worth every cent.

You can find all the products mentioned in todays show below;

Cosmedix Benefit Clean Gentle Cleanser, $72.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/cosmedix/cosmedix-benefit-clean-gentle-cleanser.html?

Aspect serums.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/aspect/serums-treatments.html

MD Rejuvena Daily Hydration Moisturiser.

https://www.mdraesthetics.com/products/mdrejuvena-daily-hydration?variant=43432768784

Ultra Violette Sunscreen.

https://ultraviolette.com.au/

Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer SPF 15, $83.

https://www.mecca.com.au/hourglass/veil-mineral-primer-spf-15/V-007520.html

Stila Stay All Day Foundation & Concealer, $61.

https://www.mecca.com.au/stila/stay-all-day-foundation-concealer/V-028215.html

NARS Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner, $40.

https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/larger-than-life-long-wear-eyeliner-via-veneto/I-011613.html?

Kevin Aucoin The Volume Mascara, $43.

https://www.mecca.com.au/kevyn-aucoin/the-volume-mascara/I-002418.html

NARS Lip Gloss, $37.

https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/lip-gloss/V-000378.html?cgpath=brands-nars-makeup-lips-lipgloss

LA MER The Body Crème, $260.

https://www.mecca.com.au/la-mer/the-body-creme/V-022610.html

ALTAIA By Any Other Name EDP, $305.

https://www.mecca.com.au/altaia/by-any-other-name-edp/I-024905.html

Tresemme Shampoo and Conditioner.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/shop-online/872/tresemme

David Mallett Australian Salt Spray, $56.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/david-mallett/david-mallett-australian-salt-spray.html

Alyce’s Spendy: LA MER The Eye Concentrate, $295.

https://www.mecca.com.au/la-mer/the-eye-concentrate/I-022590.html

Alyce’s Savey: Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, $28.

https://www.myer.com.au/p/eight-hour-cream-skin-protectant-604478960-698350560

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS:

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Alyce Tran

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

If you want more beauty tips and tricks, you can join our You Beauty Facebook Group here… https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter… https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/



This episode was brought to you by Maybelline New York