The Bargain Face Moisturiser This Bachelor Contestant Loves

You may know Sophie Tieman from Nick Cummins' season of The Bachelor.

In this episode Sophie sits down with Leigh to share the beauty habit her mum got her into, and her bargain tip for getting the perfect almond eye shape.

Plus she tells Leigh about her favourite everyday face moisturiser you can pick up from Woolies for under $10.

And in our Spendy Savey segment Sophie shares her favourite not-too-pricey Spendy which helps keep her under eyes nice and firm.

You can find all the products mentioned in this episode, right here...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/sophie-tieman-instagram/





CREDITS:

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Sophie Tieman

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

If you want more beauty tips and tricks, you can join our You Beauty Facebook Group here… https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter… https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by INIKA Organic. Find out more at https://www.inikaorganic.com/au/