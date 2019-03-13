The $4 Shampoo Pia Muehlenbeck Always Comes Back To

Pia Muehlenbeck sits down with Leigh Campbell to chat her favourite beauty buys, including the super affordable $4 shampoo she always comes back to.

You've probably seen Pia's face in your Instagram feed or maybe you know her as the co- founder of the eco-friendly clothing line, SLINKII.

In this episode she shares her favourite splurges when it comes to face masks and which makeup products keep her skin looking so fantastically glowy.

You can find all the products mentioned in this episode, right here...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/pia-muehlenbeck-you-beauty/





CREDITS:

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Pia Muehlenbeck

Producer: Rachael Hart





GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

If you want more beauty tips and tricks, you can join our You Beauty Facebook Group here… https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter… https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/