Everything Sonia Kruger Does For Her Sensitive Skin

You’ll definitely recognise today’s guest if you’ve been watching the new Big Brother series, or if you’ve watched any TV at all over the past 20 years.
As well as being the host of the revamped BB 2020, Sonia Kruger has appeared on numerous shows including Dancing With The Stars, The Voice Australia & Today Extra. Oh and who could forget her role in Strictly Ballroom?
In this episode, Sonia shares the tips she’s learnt over the years of having her makeup and hair professionally done, including a special hair trick involving bicarb soda.
Plus, she shares her carefully-crafted skincare routine that she swears by for her sensitive skin.
And in Spendy Savey, Sonia tells us about a very special body oil that doubles as a piece of home decor (it’s so beautiful!)
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
- Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micelle Solution, $29.99. https://bit.ly/300O3Rk
- Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel, $62. https://bit.ly/3f91zGH
- Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, $62. https://bit.ly/3f2Kf6o
- Cancer Council Sensitive Sunscreen SPF50+, $13.45 https://bit.ly/2MGJVhx
- Lonvitalite C4 Coconut Milk Hydrating & Nourishing Face Mask 5 Pack, $39. https://bit.ly/2MJ8sTg
- IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream SPF50+, $63. https://bit.ly/36S7blM
- IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Primer+ Oil Free, $61. https://bit.ly/2UoQERv
- Huda Beauty Overachiever Concealer, $48. https://bit.ly/37kdor1
- MAC Cosmetics Pro Face Palette Contour, $67. https://bit.ly/3cIJv4D
- Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand, $60. https://bit.ly/30lxO1g
- Mirenesse Lash Whip Mascara, $35. https://bit.ly/2MIkZq4
- Lanolips Lip Balms. https://lanolips.com.au/collections/lips
- MAC Cosmetics Love Me Lipstick in Très Blasé, $30. https://bit.ly/2BEJtOr
- Three Warriors Self Tanning Mousse, $34.95. https://bit.ly/3f28vFG
- The Body Shop Coconut Body Butter, $25. https://bit.ly/3fgV3y3
- Narciso Rodriguez For Her Fleur EDP, $153. https://bit.ly/3cKg3eS
- Carolina Herrera Good Girl EDP, $152. https://bit.ly/2AfMi8p
- Gucci Guilty for Women EDT, $87. https://bit.ly/2MGq95F
- Kérastase Densifique Masque, $66. https://bit.ly/37aHxJo
- Unite Texturiza Spray, $39.90. https://bit.ly/2XHU4AK
Savey
- Beautyblender The Original Beautyblender, $20. https://bit.ly/2A5SqQF
Spendy
- Tom Ford Beauty Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil, $140. https://bit.ly/2MEfKYn
CREDITS
Host: Amy Clark
Guest: Sonia Kruger
Producer: Leah Porges
