Everything Sonia Kruger Does For Her Sensitive Skin

You’ll definitely recognise today’s guest if you’ve been watching the new Big Brother series, or if you’ve watched any TV at all over the past 20 years.

As well as being the host of the revamped BB 2020, Sonia Kruger has appeared on numerous shows including Dancing With The Stars, The Voice Australia & Today Extra. Oh and who could forget her role in Strictly Ballroom?

In this episode, Sonia shares the tips she’s learnt over the years of having her makeup and hair professionally done, including a special hair trick involving bicarb soda.

Plus, she shares her carefully-crafted skincare routine that she swears by for her sensitive skin.

And in Spendy Savey, Sonia tells us about a very special body oil that doubles as a piece of home decor (it’s so beautiful!)

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micelle Solution, $29.99. https://bit.ly/300O3Rk

Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel, $62. https://bit.ly/3f91zGH

Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, $62. https://bit.ly/3f2Kf6o

Cancer Council Sensitive Sunscreen SPF50+, $13.45 https://bit.ly/2MGJVhx

Lonvitalite C4 Coconut Milk Hydrating & Nourishing Face Mask 5 Pack, $39. https://bit.ly/2MJ8sTg

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream SPF50+, $63. https://bit.ly/36S7blM

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Primer+ Oil Free, $61. https://bit.ly/2UoQERv

Huda Beauty Overachiever Concealer, $48. https://bit.ly/37kdor1

MAC Cosmetics Pro Face Palette Contour, $67. https://bit.ly/3cIJv4D

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand, $60. https://bit.ly/30lxO1g

Mirenesse Lash Whip Mascara, $35. https://bit.ly/2MIkZq4

Lanolips Lip Balms. https://lanolips.com.au/collections/lips

MAC Cosmetics Love Me Lipstick in Très Blasé, $30. https://bit.ly/2BEJtOr

Three Warriors Self Tanning Mousse, $34.95. https://bit.ly/3f28vFG

The Body Shop Coconut Body Butter, $25. https://bit.ly/3fgV3y3

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Fleur EDP, $153. https://bit.ly/3cKg3eS

Carolina Herrera Good Girl EDP, $152. https://bit.ly/2AfMi8p

Gucci Guilty for Women EDT, $87. https://bit.ly/2MGq95F

Kérastase Densifique Masque, $66. https://bit.ly/37aHxJo

Unite Texturiza Spray, $39.90. https://bit.ly/2XHU4AK

Savey

Beautyblender The Original Beautyblender, $20. https://bit.ly/2A5SqQF

Spendy

Tom Ford Beauty Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil, $140. https://bit.ly/2MEfKYn

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Sonia Kruger

Producer: Leah Porges

