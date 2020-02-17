‘Soap Brows’: Instagram Trend Or Genius Hack?

Instagram has inspired lots of beauty trends over the years, from spidery lashes to tattooed freckles. But the one that has got lots of us puzzled is ‘soap brows’.

In this episode, Leigh and Kelly break down what it means to ‘soap’ your brows.

Plus, they offer their best primer tips for all of the congested girlfriends out there.

And in Spendy Savey, Kelly is recommending yet another glow product that makes her look like an actual goddess.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Alpha-H Liquid Gold, $60

Paula’s Choice Resist Daily Pore-Refining Treatment With 2% BHA, $41

Benefit The POREfessional Face Primer, $56

Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer SPF 15, $83

Smashbox Photo Finish Pore Minimising Primer, $60

Pears Soap Bar Transparent 3 Pack, $6

Beauty Essentials Mascara Wands 25 Pack, $12.29

Kelly Spendy: Beautyblender Beautyblender Shadeshifter Wave, $30

Leigh Spendy: The Body Shop Drops of Youth Concentrate, $49

Kelly Savey: Sephora Collection Glow Body Cream, $26

Leigh Savey: Carmex Moisture Plus Hydrating Lip Tint in Nearly Nude, $9

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

