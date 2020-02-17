‘Soap Brows’: Instagram Trend Or Genius Hack?

a day ago · 16 minutes

‘Soap Brows’: Instagram Trend Or Genius Hack?
Instagram has inspired lots of beauty trends over the years, from spidery lashes to tattooed freckles. But the one that has got lots of us puzzled is ‘soap brows’.

In this episode, Leigh and Kelly break down what it means to ‘soap’ your brows.

Plus, they offer their best primer tips for all of the congested girlfriends out there.

And in Spendy Savey, Kelly is recommending yet another glow product that makes her look like an actual goddess.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Alpha-H Liquid Gold, $60

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/alpha-h-liquid-gold/v/100ml

Paula’s Choice Resist Daily Pore-Refining Treatment With 2% BHA, $41

https://www.paulaschoice.com.au/resist-daily-pore-refining-treatment-with-2pct-bha/782.html 

Benefit The POREfessional Face Primer, $56

https://www.myer.com.au/p/the-porefessional-604101990-899904440?colour=Translucent&size=Full%20Size

Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer SPF 15, $83

https://www.mecca.com.au/hourglass/veil-mineral-primer-spf-15/V-007520.html

Smashbox Photo Finish Pore Minimising Primer, $60

https://www.mecca.com.au/smashbox/photo-finish-pore-minimizing-primer/V-019077.html

Pears Soap Bar Transparent 3 Pack, $6

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/236128/pears-soap-bar-transparent 

Beauty Essentials Mascara Wands 25 Pack, $12.29

https://www.priceline.com.au/beauty-essentials-mascara-wands-25-pack

Kelly Spendy: Beautyblender Beautyblender Shadeshifter Wave, $30

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/beautyblender-beautyblender-r-shadeshifter-wave/v/default

Leigh Spendy: The Body Shop Drops of Youth Concentrate, $49

https://www.thebodyshop.com/en-au/body-care/targeted-treatment/drops-of-youth-youth-concentrate/p/p000275

Kelly Savey: Sephora Collection Glow Body Cream, $26

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/sephora-collection-glow-body-cream/v/200ml

Leigh Savey: Carmex Moisture Plus Hydrating Lip Tint in Nearly Nude, $9

https://www.priceline.com.au/carmex-moisture-plus-hydrating-lip-tint-nearly-nude-3-8-g

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode was brought to you by Priceline's Festival of You. Instore and online now at Priceline Pharmacy.

