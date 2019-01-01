News
Can You Do Too Many Sheet Masks?

you beauty

18 hours ago · 22 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

If there’s a silver lining to our new normal, having more time to try new beauty products is it!

In this episode, Leigh and Kelly discuss if it’s possible to apply too many face masks, and offer suggestions for other ways to #selfcare… like a butt mask!

Plus, what is the liquid that beauty vloggers splash on their face before applying makeup? 

And in Spendy Savey, Leigh has found a serum that will give your skin a delicious, velvety finish without breaking the bank.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Nivea Rich Nourishing Body Lotion, $7.99.

https://bit.ly/3aQR5Ku 

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $27.

https://bit.ly/2Xl52MR 

Amy Clark’s article on ‘Isolation skin’.

https://www.mamamia.com.au/isolation-skin/

Leigh Spendy: Retreatment Botanics Instant Glow Face Masque, $65.

https://bit.ly/3b1fVaQ 

Kelly Spendy: Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub, $69.

https://bit.ly/3e50Gzn 

Leigh Savey: CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $29.99.

https://bit.ly/3ea5NhF 

Kelly Savey: Press Beauty The Activator 0.3MM Rose Gold Dermal Roller, $59.95.

https://bit.ly/34loElm 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by QV - together we're stronger.

