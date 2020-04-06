Can You Do Too Many Sheet Masks?

If there’s a silver lining to our new normal, having more time to try new beauty products is it!

In this episode, Leigh and Kelly discuss if it’s possible to apply too many face masks, and offer suggestions for other ways to #selfcare… like a butt mask!

Plus, what is the liquid that beauty vloggers splash on their face before applying makeup?

And in Spendy Savey, Leigh has found a serum that will give your skin a delicious, velvety finish without breaking the bank.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Nivea Rich Nourishing Body Lotion, $7.99.

https://bit.ly/3aQR5Ku

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $27.

https://bit.ly/2Xl52MR

Amy Clark’s article on ‘Isolation skin’.

https://www.mamamia.com.au/isolation-skin/

Leigh Spendy: Retreatment Botanics Instant Glow Face Masque, $65.

https://bit.ly/3b1fVaQ

Kelly Spendy: Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub, $69.

https://bit.ly/3e50Gzn

Leigh Savey: CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $29.99.

https://bit.ly/3ea5NhF

Kelly Savey: Press Beauty The Activator 0.3MM Rose Gold Dermal Roller, $59.95.

https://bit.ly/34loElm

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

