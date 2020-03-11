Sharna Burgess' Hair Is Custom Designed

The first time Sharna Burgess did her own makeup was when she was just 10 years old at a dance competition.

Fast forward to today, and not only did Sharna become a professional dancer, she is also a judge on this season of Dancing With The Stars.

In this episode, Sharna tells Amy about her struggle with cystic acne and how she discovered what products work best for her.

Plus, you're going to want to hear about why she flew her hair stylist halfway around the world to meet her during filming of DWTS.

And in Spendy Savey, Sharna shares her favourite gentle cleansing oil that removes even the most stubborn waterproof mascaras.

Cetaphil.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/shop-online/1032/cetaphil

Dermaveen Shower and Bath Oil, $5.

https://www.priceline.com.au/dermaveen-shower-and-bath-oil-500-ml

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, $112.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/biossance-squalane-plus-vitamin-c-rose-oil/v/30ml

Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Night Oil, $168.

https://www.mecca.com.au/sunday-riley/luna-sleeping-night-oil/I-021371.html

Skinceuticals Renew Overnight, $113.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/skinceuticals/skinceuticals-renew-overnight-oily-combination.html

La Mer The Moisturising Soft Cream, $445.

https://www.mecca.com.au/la-mer/the-moisturising-soft-cream/V-022582.html

La Mer The Eye Concentrate, $315.

https://www.davidjones.com/brand/la-mer/23375279/The-Eye-Concentrate.html

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Oil Free, $74.

https://www.mecca.com.au/laura-mercier/tinted-moisturizer-oil-free/V-036934.html

Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation and Concealer, $55.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/clinique-beyond-perfecting-foundation-and-concealer-30ml/v/golden-neutral

Too Faced Born This Way Concealer, $46.

https://www.mecca.com.au/too-faced/born-this-way-super-coverage-concealer/V-033621.html

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Cheek To Chic, $60.

https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/cheek-to-chic-pillow-talk

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit, $109.

https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/pillow-talk-lip-kit

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette, $120.

https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/instant-eyeshadow-palette-pillow-talk

Tarte Cosmetics Lights, Camera, Lashes™ 4-in-1 Mascara, $35.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tarte-lights-camera-lashes-4-in-1-mascara-black/v/default

Tarte Cosmetics Opening Act Lash Primer, $32.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tarte-opening-act-lash-primer-white?q=tarte%20lash%20primer

Dermaveen Moisturising Lotion, $16.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/dermaveen-moisturising-lotion-500-ml

Naked Tan.

https://nakedtan.myshopify.com/collections/tan

Bondi Sands.

https://www.bondisands.com.au/shop

Kennedy Van Dyke.

https://www.instagram.com/kennedy_vandyke/?hl=en

Kevin Murphy Angel Wash, $40.95.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/kevin-murphy/kevin-murphy-angel-wash.html

Spendy: Laser Facial Treatments.

Savey: Burt’s Bees Cleansing Oil, $36.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/burts-bees/burt-s-bees-cleansing-oil.html

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Sharna Burgess

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

