you beauty

a day ago · 16 minutes

Samantha Harris Is All About Aussie Beauty
Aussie model Samantha Harris has been in the fashion industry for more than half of her life.

From getting her start as a teen in the 2004 Girlfriend Model Search to becoming the second Indigenous woman to front the cover of Vogue, she’s well and truly changing the modelling industry for the better.

In this episode, Sam chats to Amy about her love of Aussie beauty brands and some of the products she finds while deep in Instagram rabbit-holes.

And in Spendy Savey, she reveals the perfect facial treatment that will leave your skin feeling vibrant and extra clean.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Bohemian Skin Organic Gel Cleanser, $32

https://www.bohemianskin.com.au/collections/frontpagecollection/products/gel-cleanser-150ml 

Face Halo Original 3 Pack, $30

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/face-halo/face-halo-original-makeup-remover-3-pack-white.html 

Sand&Sky Australian Pink Clay Flash Perfection Exfoliating Treatment, $59.90

https://www.mecca.com.au/sand-and-sky/australian-pink-clay-flash-perfection-exfoliating-treatment/I-040878.html 

Sand&Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask, $69.90

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/sand-and-sky/sand-sky-brilliant-skin-purifying-pink-clay-mask.html

Aveeno Dermexa Fast & Long Lasting Balm, $12.99

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/90945/aveeno-dermexa-fast-long-lasting-balm-75ml 

Luma Brighten Up Beauty Serum, $39.95

https://www.lumabeauty.com/collections/skincare/products/brighten-up-beauty-serum

Neutrogena SPF 50+ Ultra Sheer Fluid, $19.99

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/80139/neutrogena-spf-50-ultra-sheer-fluid-40ml

Luma Beauty Natural Radiance Bronzing Primer, $29.95

https://www.priceline.com.au/luma-natural-radiance-bronzing-primer-40-ml 

Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation, $65

https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/light-wonder-8-medium

Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15, $72

https://www.mecca.com.au/bobbi-brown/skin-long-wear-weightless-foundation-spf-15/V-031362.html?cgpath=brands-bobbi-makeup-complexion-foundation

Maybelline Master Drama The Nudes Eyeliner, $11

https://www.priceline.com.au/maybelline-master-drama-the-nudes-eyeliner-1-2-g 

MCoBeauty XtendLash, $17

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/763392/mcobeauty-xtendlash 

Breeze Balm,

https://www.breezebalm.com/

Aveeno Daily Moisturising Lotion, $9.95

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/50349/aveeno-active-naturals-daily-moisturising-fragrance-free-lotion-225ml 

Bondi Sands Everyday Liquid Gold Oil, $19.95

https://www.bondisands.com.au/everyday-liquid-gold-self-tanning-oil

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium EDP, $168

https://www.myer.com.au/p/black-opium-yves-saint-laurent?size=50ml 

Samantha’s Spendy: A Blueberry Peel Facial

https://www.theclinic.net.au/pages/blueberry-antioxidant-peel 

Samantha’s Savey: Dry Shampoo

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Samantha Harris

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

