No, Roxy Jacenko Does Not Wash Her Own Hair

04 Sep 2019 · 21 minutes

Roxy Jacenko is a CEO, entrepreneur, mum-of-two, and now, a reality TV star.

So we know a lot about the PR queen’s life, but what about her beauty routine?

In this episode of You Beauty, Roxy takes Amy through her very easy three-step skincare routine, as well as the products she gets her makeup done with. (Yep, Roxy doesn’t do her own makeup.)

Plus, Roxy gives us a virtual peek inside her ‘glam room’. Well, glam rooms because she’s got one in her house and one at the office. 

And in our Spendy Savey segment, she shares the lush beauty buy J-Lo also happens to be a huge fan of.

Roxy has also just launched her first ever online course on all things personal and professional branding. To find out more and put your name on the VIP Waitlist for Roxy’s Brand Bootcamp, head to www.roxysbootcamp.com

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

BARBARA STURM Cleanser, $87.
https://www.mecca.com.au/dr-barbara-sturm/cleanser/I-031650.html

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Scrub, $33.
https://www.mecca.com.au/kiehls/facial-fuel-scrub/I-041356.html?cgpath=brands-kiehls-skincare

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream, $104.
https://www.mecca.com.au/tatcha/the-dewy-skin-cream/I-036500.html?cgpath=brands-tatcha-skincare

NARS Sheer Glow Foundation, $72.
https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/sheer-glow-foundation/V-006868.html

BENEFIT COSMETICS They're Real! Mascara, $43.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/benefit-cosmetics-theyre-real-mascara/v/8-5g?9:49 AM

NARS Blush in Orgasm, $46.
https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/blush/V-000376.html#start=1

NARS Bronzing Powder in Laguna, $60.
https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/bronzing-powder-laguna/I-000778.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI-cPpn_u15AIVg4RwCh3C8Ah7EAQYASABEgIwzPD_BwE

SOSU by Suzanne Jackson Dripping Gold Luxury Tanning Lotion, $35.85.
https://www.sosubysj.com/products/drippinggoldbeauty-luxury-tanning-lotion-medium

EDITIONS DE PARFUMS BY FRÉDÉRIC MALLE Portrait of a Lady EDP, $482.
https://www.mecca.com.au/editions-de-parfums-by-frederic-malle/portrait-of-a-lady-edp/V-010761.html

R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo, $45.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/r-and-co/r-co-death-valley-dry-shampoo.html

KLORANE Gentle Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, $14.99.
https://www.priceline.com.au/klorane-gentle-dry-shampoo-with-oat-milk-150-ml

Roxy’s Spendy: La Mer Crème de la Mer, 60ml for $445.
https://www.mecca.com.au/la-mer/creme-de-la-mer/V-022579.html

(Roxy also loves the La Mer The Mist, $100:
https://www.mecca.com.au/la-mer/the-mist/I-022598.html?cgpath=brands-lamer-skincare-cleansertoner-toner)

Roxy's Savey: Radox Bath Salts, $6.50.
https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/147485/radox-bath-salt-muscle-soothe

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark 

With thanks to Roxy Jacenko

Producer: Rachael Hart 

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Schwarzkopf

