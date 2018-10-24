In Her Bag: Robyn Lawley

Find all the products mentioned in this episode here.

Robyn Lawley is one of the worlds most recognisable curve models gracing the covers of Marie Clare, Cosmo and fronting campaigns for Ralph Lauren.



She also a mum with a very natural approach to beauty.



In this episode she reveals the pantry products that keep her skin hydrated and fresh.



And in our Spendy/Savey segment, she shares the splurgy treatment she absolutely loves!

CREDITS

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Robyn Lawley

Producer: Rachael Hart

