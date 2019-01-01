News
No Seriously, How Do I Get Rid Of My Blackheads?

you beauty

21 hours ago · 21 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Are you spending more time touching, picking and looking at your face in iso? 

In this episode, Leigh and Kelly break down the difference between sebaceous filaments and blackheads and let you know how to treat them at home.

Plus, the pair offer suggestions for skincare products that you can use right down to your… chest. 

And in Spendy Savey, Kelly spills on a surprise product that you can use to clean your makeup brushes.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

La Mer The Neck and Décolleté Concentrate, $385.

https://bit.ly/3aeYySm 

Clarins Extra-Firming Neck & Décolleté Treatment, $112.

https://bit.ly/3ekza13 

L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Neck & Décolletage Cream, $39.95.

https://bit.ly/3cjtClB 

Mario Badescu Vitamin A-D-E Neck Cream, $30.75.

https://bit.ly/2KblGa6 

Ghd Max Styler, $280.

https://bit.ly/3cnOesK 

Mermade Hair Waver, $89.

https://bit.ly/3ezFKks 

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But BetterCC+Cream SPF 50, $63.

https://bit.ly/2VxoYtp 

Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, $38.01.

https://bit.ly/2VzwjZo 

Tarte Knockout Tingling Treatment, $63.

https://bit.ly/3acPmxV 

The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution, $9.30.

https://bit.ly/2Vxp44f 

Bioré Warming Anti-blackhead Cleanser, $9.99.

https://bit.ly/3bfI1yS 

Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash, $13.99.

https://bit.ly/3bdOVF3 

MCoBeauty Makeup Brush Cleaning Tool, $8.

https://bit.ly/3bdP0bP 

Leigh Savey: Oral-B 3D White Whitestrips, $29.99.

https://bit.ly/2RHVJ5V 

Kelly Savey: Johnson’s Baby Shampoo, $9.50.

https://bit.ly/2wHWODA 

Leigh Spendy: Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Primer, $99.

https://bit.ly/3aeJKn1 

Kelly Spendy: Marc Jacobs Beauty O!mega Bronze Coconut Perfect Tan, $72.

https://bit.ly/34CQHNu 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by Swisse Beauty. Beauty for your skin and from within.

