No Seriously, How Do I Get Rid Of My Blackheads?

Are you spending more time touching, picking and looking at your face in iso?
In this episode, Leigh and Kelly break down the difference between sebaceous filaments and blackheads and let you know how to treat them at home.
Plus, the pair offer suggestions for skincare products that you can use right down to your… chest.
And in Spendy Savey, Kelly spills on a surprise product that you can use to clean your makeup brushes.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
La Mer The Neck and Décolleté Concentrate, $385.
Clarins Extra-Firming Neck & Décolleté Treatment, $112.
L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Neck & Décolletage Cream, $39.95.
Mario Badescu Vitamin A-D-E Neck Cream, $30.75.
Ghd Max Styler, $280.
Mermade Hair Waver, $89.
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better™ CC+™ Cream SPF 50, $63.
Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, $38.01.
Tarte Knockout Tingling Treatment, $63.
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution, $9.30.
Bioré Warming Anti-blackhead Cleanser, $9.99.
Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash, $13.99.
MCoBeauty Makeup Brush Cleaning Tool, $8.
Leigh Savey: Oral-B 3D White Whitestrips, $29.99.
Kelly Savey: Johnson’s Baby Shampoo, $9.50.
Leigh Spendy: Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Primer, $99.
Kelly Spendy: Marc Jacobs Beauty O!mega Bronze Coconut Perfect Tan, $72.
CREDITS
Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren
Producer: Leah Porges
GET IN TOUCH:
