How To Make Friends With Your Spider Veins

Visible veins are a common occurrence, especially among women. But if you're a little bit self conscious about your spider veins, Amy and Kelly have got some suggestions on how to reduce their appearance.



Plus we enlist the help of one of our Mamamia staff/ makeup artists to find out the right eyeshadow look to pair with a bold lip.



And in our Spendy Savey segment Amy's gone glow crazy with two highlighter recommendations that'll have you looking like a European Summer holiday!

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Spider veins treatment/prevention options recap:

Compression socks (you can purchase from any good department store or pharmacy).

Laser removal.

Sclerotherapy.

Sally Hanson Airbrush Legs, $24.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/sally-hansen-airbrush-legs-75-g?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI3qbjtfyx5AIV2IRwCh1EdQ3KEAQYAyABEgI5XfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

RMS BEAUTY Eye Polish Cream Eyeshadows, $43.

https://www.mecca.com.au/rms-beauty/eye-polish-solar/I-020205.html

L'ORÉAL PARIS Colour Queen Oil Shadows (shade ‘Powerhouse’), $13.95.

https://www.priceline.com.au/l-oreal-paris-colour-queen-oil-shadow-1-ea

Kelly’s Savey: The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution, $14.50.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/the-ordinary/the-ordinary-glycolic-acid-7-toning-solution.html

Amy’s Savey: Maybelline Master Strobing Stick Highlighter, $15.95.

https://www.priceline.com.au/maybelline-master-strobing-stick-6-8-g

Kelly Spendy - Ole Henriksen Glow Cycle Retin-ALT Power Serum, $78.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/ole-henriksen-glow-cycle-retin-alt-power-serum/v/30ml

Amy’s Spendy: Mecca Cosmetica Mecca MPOWER Illuminating Balm, $32.

https://www.mecca.com.au/mecca-cosmetica/mecca-mpower-illuminating-balm/I-039981.html

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart



With thanks to our makeup expert Maddie Swan.

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Schwarzkopf