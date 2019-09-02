How To Make Friends With Your Spider Veins

you beauty

02 Sep 2019 · 16 minutes

How To Make Friends With Your Spider Veins
Back
play Episode

Visible veins are a common occurrence, especially among women. But if you're a little bit self conscious about your spider veins, Amy and Kelly have got some suggestions on how to reduce their appearance. 

Plus we enlist the help of one of our Mamamia staff/ makeup artists to find out the right eyeshadow look to pair with a bold lip. 

And in our Spendy Savey segment Amy's gone glow crazy with two highlighter recommendations that'll have you looking like a European Summer holiday!  

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Spider veins treatment/prevention options recap:

  • Compression socks (you can purchase from any good department store or pharmacy).
  • Laser removal.
  • Sclerotherapy.

Sally Hanson Airbrush Legs, $24.99.
https://www.priceline.com.au/sally-hansen-airbrush-legs-75-g?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI3qbjtfyx5AIV2IRwCh1EdQ3KEAQYAyABEgI5XfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

RMS BEAUTY Eye Polish Cream Eyeshadows, $43.
https://www.mecca.com.au/rms-beauty/eye-polish-solar/I-020205.html

L'ORÉAL PARIS Colour Queen Oil Shadows (shade ‘Powerhouse’), $13.95.
https://www.priceline.com.au/l-oreal-paris-colour-queen-oil-shadow-1-ea

Kelly’s Savey: The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution, $14.50.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/the-ordinary/the-ordinary-glycolic-acid-7-toning-solution.html

Amy’s Savey: Maybelline Master Strobing Stick Highlighter, $15.95.
https://www.priceline.com.au/maybelline-master-strobing-stick-6-8-g

Kelly Spendy - Ole Henriksen Glow Cycle Retin-ALT Power Serum, $78.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/ole-henriksen-glow-cycle-retin-alt-power-serum/v/30ml

Amy’s Spendy: Mecca Cosmetica Mecca MPOWER Illuminating Balm, $32.
https://www.mecca.com.au/mecca-cosmetica/mecca-mpower-illuminating-balm/I-039981.html

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart 

With thanks to our makeup expert Maddie Swan. 

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Schwarzkopf

More Episodes

Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

19 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Kelly and Leigh and Amy's Christmas Wishlist

22 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Ellie Bullen’s All About Plant-Based Beauty

18 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

What The Heck Is Skin Purging?

20 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Shelley Craft Does Her Own Makeup For The Block

14 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Every Product Kelly Used On Her Wedding Day

23 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Gorgi Coghlan’s ‘Country Girl’ Approach To Beauty

23 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Am I Doing Dry Shampoo Wrong?

18 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

DJ Tigerlily’s Hair Costs A Casual $5K

27 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

I Wanna Pop It. Can I?

21 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2019

Trinny Woodall Practically Bathes In Serums

26 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

Rural Beauty Lovers, This One’s For You

21 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2019

The Bachelorette’s Ciarran Has A 6-Step Skincare Routine

14 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We Want All The Christmas Beauty Advent Calendars, Please

19 minutes  ·  04 Nov 2019

Rowi Singh Is The Beauty Influencer You Need To Follow

20 minutes  ·  30 Oct 2019

Please, Don’t Cut Off Your Own Skin Tags

23 minutes  ·  28 Oct 2019

Beauty Chef Carla Oates Glows Inside And Out

25 minutes  ·  23 Oct 2019

When To Throw Your Skincare In The Bin

25 minutes  ·  21 Oct 2019

Olympia Valance Keeps Coconut Oil In Almost Every Room Of Her House

22 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

What The Heck Is Banana Powder?

22 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???