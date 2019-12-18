The Best (And Worst) Products And Trends Of The Decade

My oh my… what a decade it’s been for beauty trends and products. In this bonus episode of You Beauty, Kelly and Leigh take us on a trip down memory lane, through mineral makeup, balayage, stick-on nails and other trends we can’t believe were ever a thing.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
Thin Lizzy Mineral Foundation Pressed Powder, $39.99.
https://www.priceline.com.au/thin-lizzy-mineral-foundation-pressed-powder-10-g
Bare Minerals Original SPF 15 Foundation, $47.
https://www.mecca.com.au/bareminerals/original-spf-15-foundation/V-012639.html?cgpath=brands-barees
Nude by Nature Kabuki Brush, $24.95.
https://nudebynature.com.au/products/kabuki-brush
L’Oreal Paris Preference Wild Ombre Pack, $19.99.
https://www.priceline.com.au/l-oreal-paris-preference-wild-ombre-no-4-light-blonde-to-blonde-1-pack
Dashing Diva Press-on nails, $16.99.
https://dashingdiva.com.au/product-category/new-product/
Bioderma Sensibio H20 Solution Micellaire, $29.99.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/81716/bioderma-sensibio-h20-solution-micellaire-500ml
Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water, $13.95.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/76498/garnier-skinactive-micellar-cleansing-water-400ml
Revlon Sculpt and Highlight Contour Kit, $24.95.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/81489/revlon-contour-kit-light-medium
Maybelline Dream Cushion Foundation, $13.
https://www.priceline.com.au/maybelline-dream-cushion-foundation-14-6-g
The Ordinary serums, starting at $9.90.
https://www.priceline.com.au/brand/the-ordinary
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, $40.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tarte-shape-tape-contour-concealer/v/8b-porcelain-beige
Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF 50+ Luminising Sun Serum, $47.
https://ultraviolette.com.au/collections/skinscreens/products/clean-screen-lightweight-spf-serum
Call Time On Melanoma
https://www.instagram.com/calltimeonmelanoma/?hl=en
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream SPF 50, $61.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/it-cosmetics-your-skin-but-better-cc-plus-cream-spf-50/v/fair
Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Palette, $69.
https://www.mecca.com.au/urban-decay/naked-reloaded-eyeshadow-palette/I-036369.html?cgpath=brands-urban
CREDITS
Host: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren
Producer: Leah Porges
