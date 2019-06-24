The Easiest Way To Prevent Ageing, Hands Down.

you beauty

24 Jun 2019 · 20 minutes

The Easiest Way To Prevent Ageing, Hands Down.
Back
play Episode

For as long as humans have been wandering the earth (OK, maybe not that long), many of us have been obsessed with looking younger.

While there's 100 per cent nothing wrong with getting older, there's also nothing wrong with wanting to slow down the ageing process. If anti-ageing is your primary beauty concern, we can help.

On this episode of You Beauty, Leigh and Kelly run through the preventative anti-ageing measures you can take to keep your skin looking younger, for longer… including the one that’ll save you thousands of dollars.

Plus, if you're prone to getting 'chicken skin' or keratosis pilaris (a.k.a. the little red bumps or lumps on the backs of your arms) Leigh has some tips to help reduce their appearance.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Leigh shares the 10-piece brush set that will last, but won’t send you broke.

All the products mentioned in today's show are listed below;

Lanate Face & Body Cream, $29.90.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/91709/lanate-face-body-cream-150g?

Leigh’s Savey: DB Cosmetics Melodrama 10-Piece Brush Set, $29.99.
https://www.dbcosmetics.com.au/melodrama-10-piece-brush-set

Leigh’s Spendy: Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydrating Toner Mist, $42.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/peter-thomas-roth-water-drench-hyaluronic-cloud-hydrating-toner-mist/v/default

Kelly’s Savey: Jeffree Star Magic Star Concealer, $38.
https://www.beautybay.com/p/jeffree-star-cosmetics/magic-star-concealer/c16/

Kelly’s Spendy: L’Occitane Lavender Foaming Bath, $44.
https://au.loccitane.com/lavender-foaming-bath,23,1,1230,1044861.htm

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart 

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Maybelline New York. 

More Episodes

Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

19 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Kelly and Leigh and Amy's Christmas Wishlist

22 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Ellie Bullen’s All About Plant-Based Beauty

18 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

What The Heck Is Skin Purging?

20 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Shelley Craft Does Her Own Makeup For The Block

14 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Every Product Kelly Used On Her Wedding Day

23 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Gorgi Coghlan’s ‘Country Girl’ Approach To Beauty

23 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Am I Doing Dry Shampoo Wrong?

18 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

DJ Tigerlily’s Hair Costs A Casual $5K

27 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

I Wanna Pop It. Can I?

21 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2019

Trinny Woodall Practically Bathes In Serums

26 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

Rural Beauty Lovers, This One’s For You

21 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2019

The Bachelorette’s Ciarran Has A 6-Step Skincare Routine

14 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We Want All The Christmas Beauty Advent Calendars, Please

19 minutes  ·  04 Nov 2019

Rowi Singh Is The Beauty Influencer You Need To Follow

20 minutes  ·  30 Oct 2019

Please, Don’t Cut Off Your Own Skin Tags

23 minutes  ·  28 Oct 2019

Beauty Chef Carla Oates Glows Inside And Out

25 minutes  ·  23 Oct 2019

When To Throw Your Skincare In The Bin

25 minutes  ·  21 Oct 2019

Olympia Valance Keeps Coconut Oil In Almost Every Room Of Her House

22 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

What The Heck Is Banana Powder?

22 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???