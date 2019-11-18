I Wanna Pop It. Can I?

Guess who’s back? It’s Leigh Campbell!

Leigh is back from birthing a human, and she’s so ready to tell us about her post-baby skin, and we are all ears.

The duo also chat all things popping pimples, and answer whether it’s safe to squeeze your own zit. It’s okay, we all do it.

Plus, if you’ve ever had an issue with eyeliner, prepare to have that resolved. From vanishing flicks, to 2pm panda eyes, Leigh is here to help, and Kelly shares her tried and true favourites.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Sephora Collection Waterproof Eyeliner ($18) https://www.sephora.com.au/products/sephora-collection-retract-waterproof-eyeliner/v/01-matte-black

Clinique Quickliner ($35)

https://www.clinique.com.au/product/1597/4770/makeup/eyeliners/quickliner-for-eyes#/shade/Black-Brown

NYX retractable liner https://www.priceline.com.au/nyx-professional-makeup-retractable-eye-liner-0-3-g

Model’s Prefer, Retractable Eyeliner ($8.99) https://www.priceline.com.au/models-prefer-retractable-eyeliner-350-g

Leigh Spendy: Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish ($49) https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/magic-vanish-colour-corrector-fair

Kelly Spendy: Tom Ford Beauty Lip Color Mat First Time ($72) https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tom-ford-beauty-lip-color-matte/v/first-time

Leigh Savey: Dermaveen Sensitive Relief Eczema Lotion ($12) https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/90952/dermaveen-sensitive-relief-eczema-ointment-200ml

Kelly Savey: Afro Combs ($3.99) https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/73635/my-beauty-hair-afro-comb

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Lem Zakharia

