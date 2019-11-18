I Wanna Pop It. Can I?

18 Nov 2019 · 21 minutes

I Wanna Pop It. Can I?
Guess who’s back? It’s Leigh Campbell! 

Leigh is back from birthing a human, and she’s so ready to tell us about her post-baby skin, and we are all ears.

The duo also chat all things popping pimples, and answer whether it’s safe to squeeze your own zit. It’s okay, we all do it.

Plus, if you’ve ever had an issue with eyeliner, prepare to have that resolved. From vanishing flicks, to 2pm panda eyes, Leigh is here to help, and Kelly shares her tried and true favourites.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Sephora Collection Waterproof Eyeliner ($18) https://www.sephora.com.au/products/sephora-collection-retract-waterproof-eyeliner/v/01-matte-black

Clinique Quickliner ($35)

https://www.clinique.com.au/product/1597/4770/makeup/eyeliners/quickliner-for-eyes#/shade/Black-Brown 

NYX retractable liner https://www.priceline.com.au/nyx-professional-makeup-retractable-eye-liner-0-3-g

Model’s Prefer, Retractable Eyeliner ($8.99) https://www.priceline.com.au/models-prefer-retractable-eyeliner-350-g

Leigh Spendy: Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish ($49) https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/magic-vanish-colour-corrector-fair

Kelly Spendy: Tom Ford Beauty Lip Color Mat First Time ($72) https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tom-ford-beauty-lip-color-matte/v/first-time

Leigh Savey: Dermaveen Sensitive Relief Eczema Lotion ($12) https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/90952/dermaveen-sensitive-relief-eczema-ointment-200ml

Kelly Savey: Afro Combs ($3.99) https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/73635/my-beauty-hair-afro-comb

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Lem Zakharia

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Epzen

