The Queen Of Natural Beauty Uses A Mascara Made From Blueberries

Irene Falcone is the brains behind the natural beauty website Nourished Life.



In this episode, she shares her favourite, all natural products which won't cost you a fortune and she even shares some of the processes behind creating a natural beauty product.



Plus Irene tells Amy how she makes her own perfume using supermarket products.



And in our Spendy Savey segment, she reveals the most expensive natural product she owns.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Madara Organic Skincare Cleansing Milk, $32.

https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/natural-facial-cleanser/687772/madara-organic-skincare-cleansing-milk.html

KORA ORGANICS BY MIRANDA KERR

Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask, $60.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/kora-organics-by-miranda-kerr-turmeric-brightening-and-exfoliating-mask/v/100ml

Biologi Bf Hydration Body Serum, $72.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/biologi/biologi-bf-hydration-body-serum-50ml.html

Life Basics SPF 30 All Natural Facial Sunscreen, $26.95.

https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/natural-sunscreen/1093974/life-basics-spf-30-all-natural.html

Inika Certified Organic Pure Primer with Hyaluronic Acid, $65.

https://www.inikaorganic.com/au/certified-organic-pure-primer-50ml

RMS BEAUTY "Un" Cover-Up, $55.

https://www.mecca.com.au/rms-beauty/un-cover-up/V-020196.html

THE QUICK FLICK The Quick Flick, $39.95.

https://www.priceline.com.au/the-quick-flick-the-quick-flick-modest-7-g

100% Pure Black Tea Ultra Lengthening Mascara - Blackest Black, $29.95.

https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/natural-eye-makeup/7156/100-pure-black-tea-ultra-lengthening.html

Hurraw! Organic Lip Balm - Black Cherry, $6.45.

https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/natural-lipgloss-balms/280310/hurraw-organic-lip-balm-black-cherry.html

Eco Tan Cacao Tanning Mousse, $34.95.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/eco-tan/eco-tan-cacao-firming-mousse.html

Eco Tan Face Tan Water, $34.95.

https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/organic-fake-tan/61337/eco-tan-face-tan-water.html

Coconut oil and essential oils.

Andalou Naturals Argan Oil & Shea Moisture Rich Shampoo, $14.95.

https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/organic-shampoo/67772/andalou-naturals-argan-oil-shea-moisture.html

Irene's Spendy: Sodashi Nourishing Repair Treatment, $165.

https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/skincare-moisturiser/2410484/sodashi-nourishing-repair-treatment.html

Irene's Savey: Benecos Natural Translucent Powder - Mission Invisible, $17.

https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/foundation/414645/benecos-natural-translucent-powder-mission-invisible.html

