The Queen Of Natural Beauty Uses A Mascara Made From Blueberries

Irene Falcone is the brains behind the natural beauty website Nourished Life.
In this episode, she shares her favourite, all natural products which won't cost you a fortune and she even shares some of the processes behind creating a natural beauty product.
Plus Irene tells Amy how she makes her own perfume using supermarket products.
And in our Spendy Savey segment, she reveals the most expensive natural product she owns.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
Madara Organic Skincare Cleansing Milk, $32.
https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/natural-facial-cleanser/687772/madara-organic-skincare-cleansing-milk.html
KORA ORGANICS BY MIRANDA KERR
Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask, $60.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/kora-organics-by-miranda-kerr-turmeric-brightening-and-exfoliating-mask/v/100ml
Biologi Bf Hydration Body Serum, $72.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/biologi/biologi-bf-hydration-body-serum-50ml.html
Life Basics SPF 30 All Natural Facial Sunscreen, $26.95.
https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/natural-sunscreen/1093974/life-basics-spf-30-all-natural.html
Inika Certified Organic Pure Primer with Hyaluronic Acid, $65.
https://www.inikaorganic.com/au/certified-organic-pure-primer-50ml
RMS BEAUTY "Un" Cover-Up, $55.
https://www.mecca.com.au/rms-beauty/un-cover-up/V-020196.html
THE QUICK FLICK The Quick Flick, $39.95.
https://www.priceline.com.au/the-quick-flick-the-quick-flick-modest-7-g
100% Pure Black Tea Ultra Lengthening Mascara - Blackest Black, $29.95.
https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/natural-eye-makeup/7156/100-pure-black-tea-ultra-lengthening.html
Hurraw! Organic Lip Balm - Black Cherry, $6.45.
https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/natural-lipgloss-balms/280310/hurraw-organic-lip-balm-black-cherry.html
Eco Tan Cacao Tanning Mousse, $34.95.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/eco-tan/eco-tan-cacao-firming-mousse.html
Eco Tan Face Tan Water, $34.95.
https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/organic-fake-tan/61337/eco-tan-face-tan-water.html
Coconut oil and essential oils.
Andalou Naturals Argan Oil & Shea Moisture Rich Shampoo, $14.95.
https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/organic-shampoo/67772/andalou-naturals-argan-oil-shea-moisture.html
Irene's Spendy: Sodashi Nourishing Repair Treatment, $165.
https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/skincare-moisturiser/2410484/sodashi-nourishing-repair-treatment.html
Irene's Savey: Benecos Natural Translucent Powder - Mission Invisible, $17.
https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/foundation/414645/benecos-natural-translucent-powder-mission-invisible.html
CREDITS
Host: Amy Clark
With thanks to Irene Falcone
Producer: Rachael Hart
GET IN TOUCH:
You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/
Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.
Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/
Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/
This episode was brought to you by Elizabeth Arden Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules