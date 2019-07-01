Why Your Wedding Is The One Day You Shouldn't Wear Sunscreen

We are all about sunscreen on this podcast, but for one day only, our in-house sun safety advocate Leigh Campbell says you can go without it.



On this episode of You Beauty, Leigh and Kelly explain why your wedding day is the one and only day (repeat, only day) you can and should skip your SPF. Plus, we unpack double cleansing and whether or not you need to bother with it.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Leigh shares an old favourite she’s rediscovered and now can’t leave the house without.

All the products mentioned in today's show are listed below;

Leigh’s Spendy: NIOD Fractionated Eye-contour Concentrate, $100.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/niod/niod-fractionated-eye-contour-concentrate.html

Leigh’s Savey: Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector in Petal Shimmer, $32.

https://www.clarins.com.au/instant-light-natural-lip-perfector/C050303004.html

Kelly’s Spendy: NARS Exposed Cheek Palette, $90.

https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/exposed-cheek-palette/I-036483.html?cgpath=brands-nars

Kelly’s Savey: DE LORENZO Essentials Equilibrium Hair Mask, $32.50.

https://www.hairhousewarehouse.com.au/De-Lorenzo-Essentials-Equilibruim-250g

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

