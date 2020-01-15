Is This Product Actually Natural?

If you care about what you eat, then you probably also care about what you put onto your skin.  

At You Beauty we love natural skincare and beauty products but sometimes... They’re confusing. 

In this bonus episode, Kelly and Leigh answer all your questions about how to tell if a product is actually natural and which ingredients to avoid. 

Plus, Michelle Bluett from Sukin joins us to share her wisdom on living a natural lifestyle. 

If you’ve ever wondered what a pumpkin mask does or if your beauty products are reef-safe, then this episode is a must listen!

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Sukin SPF30 Sheer Touch Tinted Sunscreen, $24.95

https://sukinnaturals.com.au/products/spf30-face-sunscreen-sheer-touch-light-medium-skin-tone-60ml

Sukin SPF30 Sheer Touch Untinted Sunscreen, $24.95

https://sukinnaturals.com.au/products/spf30-face-sunscreen-sheer-touch-untinted-60ml

100% Pure Pretty Naked Palette, $59.95

https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/natural-eye-makeup/25943/100-pure-pretty-naked-palette.html 

Andalou Naturals Brightening Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask, $22.99

https://andalou.com.au/products/brightening-pumpkin-honey-glycolic-mask 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

