News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Microblading Eyebrows & Making Your Skincare Rosacea Friendly

you beauty

25 Feb 2019 · 18 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It's estimated that 415 million people suffer from rosacea worldwide. So when it comes to skincare and makeup, what products work best? And what products should you avoid?

Plus, do your eyebrows need microblading? How does it work? How much does it cost? And how long does it take? Leigh answers all of Kelly's questions about getting your brows inked. 

And speaking of brows, Kel has found a savey product that gives her killer brows every damn day. And Leigh's spendy can only be described as 'oh yeah!'

You can find all the products from today's episode here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/microblading-eyebrows/

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

More Episodes

Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

19 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kelly and Leigh and Amy's Christmas Wishlist

22 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ellie Bullen’s All About Plant-Based Beauty

18 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What The Heck Is Skin Purging?

20 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shelley Craft Does Her Own Makeup For The Block

14 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Every Product Kelly Used On Her Wedding Day

23 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gorgi Coghlan’s ‘Country Girl’ Approach To Beauty

23 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Am I Doing Dry Shampoo Wrong?

18 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

DJ Tigerlily’s Hair Costs A Casual $5K

27 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Wanna Pop It. Can I?

21 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Trinny Woodall Practically Bathes In Serums

26 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rural Beauty Lovers, This One’s For You

21 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bachelorette’s Ciarran Has A 6-Step Skincare Routine

14 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Want All The Christmas Beauty Advent Calendars, Please

19 minutes  ·  04 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rowi Singh Is The Beauty Influencer You Need To Follow

20 minutes  ·  30 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Please, Don’t Cut Off Your Own Skin Tags

23 minutes  ·  28 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Beauty Chef Carla Oates Glows Inside And Out

25 minutes  ·  23 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When To Throw Your Skincare In The Bin

25 minutes  ·  21 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Olympia Valance Keeps Coconut Oil In Almost Every Room Of Her House

22 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What The Heck Is Banana Powder?

22 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio